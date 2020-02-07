Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Hunter Cup winner’s breeding background

King Of Swing advanced strong claims to being one of the best stayers in Australia today when he scored an end-to-end win in the time-honoured $500,000 A. G. Hunter Cup at Melton.

It was his third win from his past four starts. At his previous start he disposed of Ignatius and others in the Group 3 Perc Hall Free-for-all in 1:48.7 at Menangle, and before that he downed a handy field at Gloucester Park.

King Of Swing has not done a great deal of racing, having averaged 13 starts a season. In four seasons of racing King Of Swing has won 21 races and has been 12 times placed from 52 starts for $793,196.



King Of Swing winning the Hunter Cup --Stuart McCormick photo King Of Swing winning the Hunter Cup --Stuart McCormick photo

By the champion Western Ideal horse Rocknroll Hanover , he is out of a top flight racemare in Twist And Twirl 1:56 ($283,258), winner of the NZ Great Northern Oaks and NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Championship, by Artsplace from Giveitawhirlgirl, by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Impish, by Falcon Seelster from the El Patron mare Smarty Pants, dam of Smart Son 1:49.6 ($347,805) and the NZ 4YO and 5YO Championship winner Vanderel.

King Of Swing is a half-brother to the Addington two-year-old winner Extreme Stride (1:56.7) and is a member of the same family as pacers the calibre of Am Opulent (NZ Caduceus Club 2YO Classic), Feels Like Magic (NSW Shirley Turnbull Memorial), Bettor Give It (Vic. Blossom

Lady and Jane Ellen) and Darkershadeofpale (1:51.6).

Group 3 to Sicario

Bought for $120,000 and now a winner of $374,745, Sicario gave a taste of his class when he outsprinted his rivals in the Group 3 $30,000 The Pure Steel at the Hunter Cup meeting at Melton. He has won Group races on both sides of the Tasman.

By the defunct Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere , Sicario is a five-year-old gelding out of Bettorthanyou, by Bettor’s Delight . Bettorthanyou left others in War Dan Apollo (1:53.9), a prolific winner at Albion Park, and Imperious (2:01.5). She was out of the noted producer Intrude, a Fake Left mare who established a great winning line for the late Roger Bazley.

Bettorthanyou was a lightly raced half-sister to a champion racemare in Make Mine Cullen 1:53 ($874,178), the winner of four Group 1’s, the Victoria Sapling winner Bella Joy 1:55.8 ($109,849), Rogers Passion 1:56.6 ($136,446), Billy Badlands 1:55.7 ($122,805) and Intrusive

(1:56.5).

Several of Intrude’s daughters bred on with marked success. Bella Joy left seven sub 2:00 winners including the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Supersonic Miss 1:52.6 ($373,722) and Goodtime Heaven 1:52 ($234,017) and Jukebox Music 1:53.6 ($334,301).

The Village Jasper mare Meljoy left three winners including the Bathurst Gold Crown winner College Chapel, while Kirrilee Joy (by Safely Kept) produced five with winning records headed up by Obahma Joy 1:53.2 (NSW Breeders Challenge 4YO).

Albion Park treble for breeder

Brisbane breeders Kevin and Kay Seymour, trading as Solid Earth Pty Ltd, had a night out at Albion Park last Friday.

The couple bred three winners in four-year-old Cherrys The Best (by Mach Three ) and the Hurrikane Kingcole sired three-year-olds Mister Cole and Fearless Faith.

Cherrys The Best and Fearless Faith both belong to the same family. Cherrys The Best, the winner of eight races and $62,331 in stakes, is out of Cherry Cheer 1:56.7 ($278,372), a dual Oaks winner by Fake Left from Charming Reminder, by Vanston Hanover from the Tempest Hanover mare Call Girl.

Fearless Faith, a winner of two races, ranks as a half-sister to seven winners including the QBred Triad winner Frankie Rocks 1:52.2 ($245,862), being out of Faith Prevails (1:58.1), by Fake Left from the noted producer Girl From Ipanema (1:57.6), by Vanston Hanover from the Oaks-winning Transport Chip mare Goldrush Girl, a half-sister to Charming Reminder, the grand-dam of Cherrys The Best.



Fearless Faith -Dan Costello photo Fearless Faith -Dan Costello photo

A half-sister to Fearless Faith in Fame Assured (by Mach Three) scored in 1:50.8 at Menangle the following night.

Mister Cole, the winner of three, is a half-brother to the Paleface Adios Classic winner Miss Moneybags 1:56 (90,976), being out of Misty Forever, an unraced mare by the Fake Left horse Famous Forever, who won four of his five starts before injury halted a promising career.

Famous Forever met with a good measure of success as a sire with the champion Queensland mare Forever Gold 1:51.7 ($700,593), Too Smart For You (Aust. 2YO mile record holder) and Holy Camp Clive among the best of his progeny.

Victoria’s top two-year-old

A top two-year-old colt in Victoria this season – he is undefeated in three starts – Ultimate Exclusive, a close relation of the former South Australian idol Come On Frank.

Ultimate Exclusive is a colt by Art Major from the SA Oaks winner Saved A Corka (winner of $130,397), an Armbro Operative mare from Uncork NZ, by Tuapeka Knight from Tales Of Tabella, by Adios Vic from the Field Battery mare Kerry Tales, who really established this branch of the Linton family.

A smart racemare in her own right, Saved A Corka had a 100 percent record at stud – six winners from six starters. Besides Ultimate Exclusive, she is also the dam of a top flight juvenile in Aspiring Artist 1:52.7 ($170,307), the dual SA Southern Cross winner Rap Artist ($108,041), the SA Derby winner Major Exclusive (1:55) and Our Little Artist (who won 16).

Saved A Corka was a half-sister to 12 winners including the SA Sapling and dual Southern Cross winner Hes A Corka ($192,209), Streamliner (10 wins), Lochinvar Delight (8 wins) and the What’s Next mare Whatacorka (2:02.4), the dam of 2012 and 2014 SA Horse of the Year Come On Frank 1:52 ($404,650) and the second dam of the Breeders Crown 2YO Silver winner Night Spirit.

Arm A Corka, a full sister to Saved A Corka, left four winners headed up by the SA Ladyship and Mermaid Stakes winner Arm A Princess.

Brothers in top form

Two of NSW’s star pacers at present, and both recent winners who promise to be a force in the autumn racing at Menangle, are My Field Marshal and Surreal. My Field Marshal, the winner of the 2018 Miracle Mile in 1:46.9, was the NZ mile record holder at one time.

My Field Marshall winning at Menangle last Saturday

Both trained by Tim Butt are by Art Major from Foreal, a top racemare herself, and who has left other smart pacers in Madiba Magic 1:51.4 ($199,772) and Im Rocknroll Magic 1:51.2.

Foreal, an Inter Dominion heat and dual Oaks winner, was by the Presidential Hall horse Washington VC from Krystle by El Patron from Deidre Ann, by Lordship.

Blue blooded filly

La Reina Del Sur, who won the first two-year-old trotters race held in New Zealand at Addington recently, is a filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Father Patrick , by Cantab Hall from Gala Dream, by Enjoy Lavec, she is out of the good Sundon mare Escapee Tr 1:57.4 ($263,115), a half-sister to the Inter Dominion champion Winterfell Tr 1:58.1 ($418,980), Needle Tr 1:57.4 ($122,481) and Caligula, a 1:56.2 winner at Menangle on Tuesday.

Father Patrick, the sire of La Reina Del Sur, had a record of 1:50.4, and was a dual winner of the Breeders Crown, a race also won by Cantab Hall, paternal grandsire of the Addington winner.

A star from Oaxaca Lass

One of the leading open class pacers in Tasmania at present is Illegal Immigrant, who was bred in New Zealand by Graham Pearson and is raced and trained by Troy Hillier.

A gelding by American Ideal , he is out of a champion racemare in Oaxaca Lass 1:55.8 ($426,585), a winner of four races at Group 1 level and who is proving a very good broodmare.

She has left 10 winners from 12 foals of racing age – five inside 2:00 – including a WA feature race winner in Condrieu 1:51.5 ($269,520), the Menangle winner Intrepid Traveller (1:54.8) and Weka Lass (2:01.5), a Badlands Hanover mare who is the dam of the top Victorian mare Reciprocity 1:53 ($158,400).

Illegal Immigrant won the Group 3 $30,000 Devonport Cup last weekend and looks a pacer with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Six wins on end

The four-year-old Platinum Revolution is proving a splendid advertisement for the In The Pocket horse Chanegover , a grand pacer himself and who stood for a time at the stud in NZ.

He is now based at Burwood Stud in Queensland’s Darling Downs district.

Platinum Revolution is unbeaten in six appearances in NSW this season and has graduated to a NR70 mark in the process. She holds a record of 1:54.7.

Platinum Revolution winning her last start at Newcastle

Champagne Franco, the dam of Platinum Revolution, was a race-winning Falcon Seelster mare from Crusader Franco (TT1:56.8), by Badlands Hanover from the Tuapeka Knight mare Cherubic, a NZ Great Northern Oaks winner who became the dam of 10 winners including Franco Catapult 1:49.2 ($629,403) and Franco Conquest 1:53.4 ($265,935).

The Storm Inside retires

The Storm Inside, one of the top two-year-old pacers of his year, has finished racing because of an injury, and is to stand stud.

Now a six-year-old, the Rocknroll Hanover horse won his first 11 starts including the Australian Pacing Gold final, the Rod Fitzpatrick Memorial and Victoria Premiere Stakes.



The Storm Inside -Stuart McCormick photo The Storm Inside -Stuart McCormick photo

He was only sparingly raced after his juvenile season. The Storm Inside, a half-brother to a smart pacer in Stormed Out, is one of the last commercial crop of Rocknroll Hanover.

His dam, the American-bred mare Spirited Storm (1:59.2), was by Artsplace from Stormy Pursuit (TT1:53.2), a Storm Damage mare that ranked as a sister to Smile Upon, the dam of the highly successful sire Grinfromeartoear, and a half-sister to the leading NSW sire

Panorama.