Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Oaks winning line

The Western Australian Oaks winner Sports Package is a Sportswriter filly from the same family as that which produced the Tasmanian Oaks winner Nickle Miss.

Sports Package’s Oaks win was her fifth success this season and her seventh lifetime. She won twice as a two-year-old from only a handful of starts.

Sports Package was bred by Terry Ferguson, who races and trains her.

Sports Package is out of Ultimate Package (2:01.5), a WA bred mare who proved a good winner and besides Sports Package has left others in the brilliant but ill-fated Cimorene 1:55.9 ($117,191) and Bettor Pack It (1:56.4), a winner of eight races to date.



Sports Package – Jodie Hallows photo



By Northern Luck, WA’s leading sire of two and three-year-olds, Ultimate Package was out of the WA Oaks heat winner Saabrina (2:00.7), dam of the Gloucester Park winners Flight Mode (1:57.8) and Pacific Invader.

Saabrina was a sister to two high class pacers in Saab, who won the WA Pacing Cup and Derby and later became a successful sire, and Talladega, winner of the WA Derby and Australian Pacing Gold, and others in Saabella (Vicbred 4YO Final), Soky Jo and Saabette.

Their dam, the NZ bred Soky’s Number (by Soky’s Atom) established a great winning line for northern Victorian breeders Brian and Marilyn Gourley. Others from this fine family have been Kept Under Wraps (NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO), Pole Dancer, Genuine Numbers (WA Pearl), Lierre Noir and this week’s Melton winner Plan Ce.

Siring feat to Mr Feelgood

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Grinfromeartoear horse Mr Feelgood at Albion Park last Saturday, when he left the winners of the opening four races on the program.

The winners were Red Charmer, Feel The Reign, Goddess Jujon and Feelingforamiracle.

Mr Feelgood was the first son of Grinfromeartoear imported to Australia, and following a brilliant racetrack career in both hemispheres, has been Queensland’s leading sire for the past three years.

Mr Feelgood, who stands at Egmont Park stud, is closely related to the champion American pacer Western Ideal.

Dancing Finn is SA’s top youngster

When he won the Group 3 $24,000 Golden Nursery at Globe Derby Park last Saturday, Dancing Finn scored her fifth success, and she is entitled to be rated as this season’s top South Australian two-year-old pacer.

Earlier in the season she won the Sapling Stakes. From seven starts she has won five times and been once placed for $35,375 in stakes.

Dancing Finn ranks as a half-sister to the handy pacers Regal Lager 1:55.8 ($89,831) and Regal Scribe (1:57.5), being a filly by the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance from Anna Finn, by Bettor’s Delight from Angel In New York, by New York Motoring.

Anna Finn, who was unraced, was a half-sister to the exported Sand Hill 1:51.6 ($319,168), the Gloucester Park winner Duncan Finn and Our Molly Finn (1:58.5), winner of the NSW Linden Huntly Little Memorial and dam of the good Melton winner Mollywood (1:56.2).

This is the family of the NSW Renshaw Cup winner Gifted Angel, Vladmir The Great (NSW Mount Eden Championship), the Gloucester Park winner White Eagle, and others.

Anna Finn has emerged as a leading candidate for this season’s SA Broodmare of the Year award, having left four individual winners including three at Globe Derby.

Governor Jujon is Derby material

Governor Jujon, who scored a runaway success at Albion Park recently and is regarded as Queensland Derby material of the highest order, is a three-year-old colt by Cammibest from Fifth And Broadway, a useful racemare who took a record of 1:56.7.



Governor Jujon --Dan Costello photo



He is a member of a successful Victorian family, which was represented by this season’s Melton winner Live On Broadway, who won 10 races on end at one stage.

Fifth And Broadway, the dam of Governor Jujon, was one of the many grand producing daughters of a leading sire in Western Terror (1:48.6), being out of a noted producer in Broadway Gal (1:59.3), by Muckalee Strike (1:54) from Neshia, by Adover Rainbow.

Broadway Gal, who won 20 races and $100,404, was the dam of seven individual winners – all inside 2:00 – including a champion racemare in Broadway’s Best 1:52.4 ($643,091), Broadway Playboy 1:52 ($215,700), a cups winning mare in Broadway Play 1:57.3 ($173,744) and Another Broadway 1:52.3 ($106,414).

This family has been bred from extensively over the years by the McLean family, of Gisborne (Vic.).

Iceenothink has rich relations

Iceenothink, bred in South Australia, owned in Victoria and trained in Western Australia, provided an upset when he defeated the champion Chicago Bull in a Free-for-all at Gloucester Park last weekend.

A Listed winner, Iceenothink has won six races this season and he looks ready to graduate to Cup ranking.

Iceenothink, a gelding by Art Major , is a seven-year-old from the Classic Garry mare Decethree Lombo, a royally bred mare who left others in Lombo Skyrider 1:50 ($841,611), a former 2YO of the Year, Lombo Cloud Nine 1:55.3 ($102,310) and Lombo Silhouette (1:58.4).

Iceenothink is the 14th foal of his dam.

Decethree Lombo ranks as a half-sister to the legendary pacer Lombo Pocket Watch 1:53.6 ($1.5 million), being out of the Derby winner Misty Maiden 1:59.4 ($245,449), by Windshield Wiper from the Smooth Fella mare Smooth Gale (1:58.8).

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by the Rey De Oro mare Parisienne, were Suave Stuey Lombo (1:49.6), Handsandwheels (WA Derby), Lady De La Renta (1:49.4), Miss Trickin Lombo, Lombo Mandingo and others.

Flaming Flutter’s sister

Two Times Bettor, a younger sister to the dual Inter Dominion Final placegetter Flaming Flutter, is making rapid progress through the grades in Victoria.

Only a four-year-old, she showed up last season as a three-year-old above average when she finished third to Belle Of Montana in the Victoria Oaks.



Two Times Bettor --Stuart McCormick photo

Two Times Bettor, by Bettor’s Delight , is out of Twice As Hot NZ, who took a record of 1:59.6 and won five races. She is an In The Pocket mare from a noted producer in Twice As Good (1:56.5), by Butler B G from Princess Nandina, by Able Bye Bye.

This is the family that left the outstanding racemares Pacific 1:53 ($871,550), Elle Mac 1:51.6 ($607,678) and Waitfornoone and well performed colts in Mark Dennis, St Barts and Duplicated.

Up and coming trotters

Two of Victoria’s top trotters at present, and both recent winners who promise to be well in line for the classics later in the season, are Ofortuna and Querencia.

Both bred by Ashley Haynes, Chris Shaw and Ted and Brian Payne are from the same branch of the successful family founded by the American-bred mare Jenny W.

Ofortuna, a winner of three of her five starts, is a three-year-old Majestic Son filly from Fortunate Phoenix, by Wind Cries Maori (unraced son of Pine Chip ) from Dodo Rocket, by Wagon Apollo from Jolabyrd.

Querencia, who has won twice, is a four-year-old gelding by Andover Hall from Justa Phoenix, by Sundon from the smart racemare Byrdie Num Num (by Speed Supreme), a half-sister to Dodo Rocket, the dam of the Vicbred champion Princess Phoenix Tr 1:55.5 ($167,515) and the second dam of Ofortuna.

Other top trotters from this family have been the former 2YO Trotter of the Year Eljaykay Phoenix Tr 1:58.6 ($256,877), Aldebaran Deebee, Aldebaran Eastwood and the cups winning trotters Go Ahead Makemyday, Supreme Gent and Joseph Boppard.

Unbeaten three-year-old filly

Jilliby Zagami, a three-year-old by American Ideal from Jilliby Daphne (1:57.3), by Armbro Operative from Jilliby Flame, by Fake Left, did not race as a two-year-old last season.

But the American Ideal filly has proved herself to some purpose in her three-year-old racing, and she won at Terang last month in 1:56.2 in a heat of the Vicbred Platinum Country Series. She has since won at Stawell and Terang.

Jilliby Zagami belongs to a very successful family, her grand-dam Jilliby Flame, being a half-sister to the Nyah Cup and good Moonee Valley winner Jilliby Spirit ($495,022), who took a record of 1:50.2 in America, the fine racemare Jilliby Gold 1:59 ($183,394), Jilliby Lightning 1:57.2 ($115,324), Jilliby Master (1:55.4), Jilliby Jet (1:57.8) and others.

NSW trotter has strong bloodlines

Sassy Pants, winner of the $30,600 La Coocaracha, and the winner of 10 of her 23 starts to date, is a five-year-old trotter of some potential. She belongs to an old-time NZ family and one which has been most successful.

By Majestic Son , Australia’s leading sire of trotters for the past four years, she is out of the Armbro Invasion mare Stimulus, the dam of seven winners including the Group winner Princess Mackendon ($95,060) and Lady Mackendon (Tr 2:00.9), the winner of seven winners and now at the stud.

Stimulus, bred at Christchurch by Jenny Butt and Don McKenzie, was out of Abundant, who left a brilliant trotter in Genius, the winner of 24 races and $214,523, and Noam Tr 1:56.6 ($158,267), both winners in top company in Australia, and the exported Bizness (Tr 1:56.2).

An unraced daughter of Abundant in Epona (by Sundon ) ranks as the dam of the champion trotter Vulcan Tr 1:55.9 ($918,744).

Other fine trotters further back in this pedigree have been Custodian (NSW Derby and NZ Jewels), Thanesan, Invictus, Dream Machine and Chloe Rose, winner of this year’s NZ Sires Stakes’ Classique at Addington.

Siblings quinella at Albion Park

It was no mean feat for the siblings The Casual Goose and Call Me Trish to quinella the Aspirational Pace at Albion Park last Saturday. The Casual Goose is by Pet Rock and Call Me Trish is by Always A Virgin .

Madrina Dee, the dam of The Casual Goose and Call Me Trish, was out of Abbey Dee, an Abercrombie mare from Rosie Dee, by Vanston Hanover from My Madrina, the dam of the dual Qbred Triad winner He’s Poplar 1:56.8 ($117,337), Grandma (Kay Seymour Nursery) and Maddy’s Girl (1:56.7).

Abbey Dee was a half-sister to a top Queensland pacer in Cam Dee 1:55.8 ($127,723), who won 12 races as a three-year-old including the Qbred Triad.