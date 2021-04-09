Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound.

Wolf Stride’s Wagga triumph

Wolf Stride achieved yet another moment of glory in a brilliant season when he downed a star-studded field in the $100,000 Riverina Championship Final at Wagga.

His superlative success in the Group 1 after being required to overcome a difficult barrier draw and a torrid passage, boosted his seasonal earnings to $349,430, behind only King Of Swing and Lochinvar Lad.

Earlier in the year the Rock N Roll Heaven five-year-old gelding annexed the Allied Express NSW Sprint (in 1:49.1), the Bendigo and Terang Cups and the City of Melton Plate and finished third in the Miracle Mile and Ballarat Cup.

The winner of $508,950 lifetime, Wolf Stride is out of the Breeders Crown champion Lilac Stride 1:54.4 ($276,140), an Art Major mare who is also the dam of the Group 3 winner Cherry Stride 1:51.2 (129,830).

Lilac Stride was out of the Harold Park winner Labretta Franco (1:58.5), by Falcon Seelster from Looks The Part, by Nero’s B B from Living Doll, by Live Or Die.

Labretta Franco, the dam of five sub 2:00 winners, was a sister to the NZ Group 2 winner Lewinsky Franco 1:51.4 ($172,980) and the exported Franco Looker (1:53.2) and a half-sister to the NZ Group 3 winner Let Loose and the WA Caduceus Club 3YO Classic winner Franco Look Alike.

Wolf Stride was bred and is raced by Sydney enthusiasts Emilio and Mary Rosati.

WA Easter Cup winner

Leap Of Faith, who took out the $50,000 WA Easter Cup, main race of the Gloucester Park Good Friday meeting, is a McArdle mare from the same family as that which produced a top WA pacer in Our Max Phactor.



Leap Of Faith – winning WA Easter Cup at Gloucester Park – Daryl Hallows Photo



Leap Of Faith, who won her first five starts in WA as a four-year-old last season and has now won seven races, has a wealth of breeding on her dam’s side, being out of the Live Or Die mare Faith Philly, a member of the prolific Dusky Morn tribe.

Faith Philly, who was only lightly raced, was a half-sister to the WA The Kersley winner Our Max Phactor 1:49.6 ($438,339), the Bathurst Gold Tiara and NSW Pink Bonnet winner My Sweetchilliphilly 1:52.1 ($122,440) and the Gloucester Park winner The Oyster Bar 1:57.1 ($142,184).

Their dam, Tact Philly, was a half-sister to the glamour filly Classical 1:57.7, the winner of five and $291,590 in stakes, being out of Class Act (2:02.7), a Smooth Fella mare who was also the dam of The Lead 1:52 ($158,145) and the recent Newcastle winner Cant Explain It (1:56.3) and grand-dam of Mongolian Cavalry (1:53.2), Strawb’s Ideal Act (1:54.5) and Selling The Dream (1:55).

This has been one of New Zealand’s most successful families over a long period. From the Class Act branch of it and to which Leap Of Faith belongs, others in the Australian Pacing Gold winner Park Life 1:53.2 ($188,571), the Bendigo Cup victor My Kiwi Mate 1:52.2 ($360,632), My Kiwi Lady 1:51.6 and A Bettor Act 1:55.7 (NZ Diamond Creek Farm Classic) are also members.

By Union Guy

Ruby Wingate is proving herself a three-year-old of some worth in Victoria and over the Easter period she numbered the $50,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic among her successes.



Ruby Wingate – winning Vicbred Home Grown Classic at Melton – Stuart McCormick Photo

She is a filly by the deceased Western Hanover horse Union Guy from Albert’s Belle, an Albert Albert mare who produced earlier winners in Union Belle (1:55.6), Impressive Guy (1:54.3) and Wingate Guy, all fully related to Ruby Wingate.

Albert’s Belle, who was unraced, was out of the American bred Sachet Hanover, an Albatross mare who left five winners including the Moonee Valley winner Youcansaythatagain.

Ruby Wingate was bred by Allan Stephens, of Allendale, near Ballarat.

Inter City Pace winner from good racemare

Im Quick As Fire, a Bettor’s Delight six-year-old and a winner of the time-honoured Inter City Pace at Maitland, is out of Queen Of Fire, a capable racemare with a record of 1:57.1 who is proving a successful broodmare.

Queen Of Fire is also the dam of Bettor Under Fire (1:59.8), a winner of six races in NZ and NSW. Queen Of Fire was a Courage Under Fire mare from Penultimate, by What’s Next from Dream Chaser, by Classic Garry from Dreamwood, by Lumber Dream from Madame Han, who established a great winning line for Victorian breeders Helen and the late Graham Head.

Queen Of Fire was a half-sister to the top Tasmanian juvenile Majestic Emperor 1:58.1 ($186,378), to Major Mac (1:59.2) and to the Village Jasper mare Twisted Jasper (2:00.2), dam of Machtwister 1:54.4 (winner of 30 races and $135,893).

Their dam, Penultimate, was unraced, but she left seven winners. She was a half-sister to Detroit Dan 1:56.8 ($118,639), Mister Motown (1:59.2, who won 17) and Star Chaser 2:01.1 (7 wins), who, in turn, was the dam of the ‘Cups King’ Safari 1:55.7 ($535,445), the Vicbred 2YO champion Our Maid Marianne 1:57.9 ($110,338), Astronaut 1:53.4 ($264,177) and Major Frank 1:52.8 ($119,028).

Other members of this family, which was founded in America by the John Nelson mare Agnes, were the Derby winner Garnet River (1:50), Dont Hold Back (VIcbred 3YO Final), Zeuss Bromac, Gemfire, Vancouver Mac and others.

Im Quick As Fire was bred by Melbourne breeders Merv and Meg Butterworth.

Crack colt by A Rocknroll Dance

A two-year-old to take high ranking in Victoria this year is Solesseo Matuca, a product of the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance , who stands at Alabar Bloodstock’s Echuca property.



Solesseo Matuca – winning Shakamaker Classic at Melton – Stuart McCormick Photo



He has won four races and been twice placed from six starts for $30,300. He won the Shakamaker Classic at Melton in the smart time of 1:55.5 and appears every bit as good as the Victorians rate himn.

Solesseo Matuca, who was bred by the late Ken Griffey, is out of a useful racemare in Princess Dilinger (1:58.2), the best of whose several progeny have been the Youthful Stakes and VHRC 3YO Cup winner Youaremy Sunshine 1:53.8 ($139,500) and Top The Ace 1:55.2 ($107,171).

Princess Dilinger ranks as a half-sister to the Melton winner Chirpy Chuckles (1:54.8), being by D M Dilinger from Kylie’s Reason, by Muckalee Strike from Jazz Band, by Jazzy Spark from Smooth Light, a daughter of the Victoria Oaks winner Tail Light.

Princess Dilinger was 15 when she left Solesseo Matuca.

Scooterwillrev wins Tasmanian Easter Cup

Most important race of the Tasmanian autumn calendar, the $75,000 Easter Cup at Launceston, was won by the Somebeachsomewhere gelding Scooterwillrev, who downed Ryler Major in a photo finish.

Scooterwillrev, who was bought for $42,000 as a yearling, has now won 27 races and $235,885 in stakes. He was a brilliant juvenile winning his first six starts including the Crystal Stakes and a Breeders Crown heat, won the Tasmanian Derby as a three-year-old and the Danbury Park Cup at five.

By a champion sire in Somebeachsomewhere, he is out of a top broodmare in Karamea Toastime, dam of Australia’s first sub 1:50 mare Jadah Rose 1:49.6 ($465,424), who became the dam of the top Victorian stayer Guaranteed 1:50.4 ($856,316), now standing stud in Victoria, the cups winner Jadahson 1:53.9 ($277,390) and the grand-dam of last year’s outstanding three-year-old Pacifico Dream 1:51 ($251,430).

Others from Karamea Toastime were the Melton and Menangle winner Timeseel 1:52.7 ($169,530), the top Tasmanian juvenile Karalta Shine 1:52.6 ($168,973) and Elegant Outlook, dam of this year’s King Island Cup winner Karalta Cruise.

Karamea Toastime, who was unraced, was an Armbro Aussie mare from Toast To Missy, an American bred mare by the Bret Hanover who left five winners in Australia including the good Harold Park winner Clickety Clix.

First foal for Maori Time

Maori Time, the fastest trotting mare ever bred in Australasia with a record of 1:51.5, foaled a colt by the Prix d’Amerique winner Readly Express at Menhammar Stuteri, one of Sweden’s largest and most successful breeding and training farms, last week.

The foal was jointly bred by Fred and Elizabeth Crews, Duncan McPherson, of Aldebaran Park and Menhammar Stuteri.

Maori Time won 24 races including four Group 1’s and $421,700 in stakes in her stellar racetrack career.

She will be served by Readly Express again this season.

Unconditional is well bred

Unconditional, who won at Gloucester Park on Good Friday beating a top rated filly in Black Jack Baby, has now won now four races and looks to be well in line for the forthcoming classics. She ranks as a three-year-old sister by Bettor’s Delight to the brilliant racemare Delightful Offer 1:51.4 ($336,928), now racing successfully in North America.





Unconditional – winning at Gloucester Park – Daryl Hallows Photo

Their dam, Dream Offer, was a Dream Away mare from New Offer (1:58.3), by Surmo Hanover from Maria Abbe, has proved a most successful broodmare. She is also the dam of the top Australian pacer Cant Refuse 1:54.5 ($288,733), Our Bettor Dream 1:57.3 ($224,334), Bettor Offer 1:53 ($207,614) and Ultimate Offer (1:54.1), all metropolitan winners.

Dream Offer won only once but she was a half-sister to Bella Who (2:00.3), who won three, and to the Frugal Gourmet mare Tightas, dam of the exported Lislight (1:50.8) and Aces N Eights (1:57.4, winner of 11 NZ races).

Up-and-coming trotter

One of the most promising trotters racing in Victoria is Justamollyarcher, bred in NZ and trained by Andy Gath. An eight-year-old, Justamollyarcher has raced only twice in Australia for impressive wins in the heat and final of the Colin Redwood Memorial VSTA Trotters Handicap at Melton.



Justamollyarcher – winning VSTA Trotters Handicap Final at Melton – Stuart McCormick Photo



Justamollyarcher has a background of trotting blood second to none. His sire, Angus Hall , has left the great trotting sire Majestic Son , and other top trotters in My Arya, Endsino, Missaandei, Une Belle Allure and Kyvalley Clichy. His dam, Justa Kiwi Girl, a useful trotter herself, is by Gee Whiz II, the leading sire of trotters in NZ for many years.

Justamollyarcher ranks as a half-brother to Justakiwiboy (4 wins) and Millwood Munchin (3 wins), the dam of Milly An Eyre, a double winner in Victoria this year.