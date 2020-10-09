Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Smoken Up Sprint winner

Rishi, who won the $50,000 Smoken Up Sprint, the main lead-up race for the Victoria Cup at Melton, is a Bettor’s Delight gelding from the same family as that which produced a top New Zealand pacer in Franco Enforce.

Rishi, who took out the Tontine Series in 2018, has been a difficult horse to produce at his peak, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Melton.

He qualified for Saturday’s Victoria Cup as a result of the win. Rishi was the second leg of a winning double for Bettor’s Delight , who also sired Bettor Be Sorry, an impressive winner over 2240 metres and a stayer of some real potential.

A six-year-old gelding, Rishi is out of Reklaw (2:01.4), a lightly raced mare by Christian Cullen, an In The Pocket horse who won the NZ Cup and Miracle Mile and belonged to the noted Pride of Lincoln family. Reklaw, the dam also of WA Navy Cup winner Our Corelli 1:50.6 ($231,026), was out of Enchanter Franco, by Badlands Hanover from Emily Franco, by Nero’s B B (grandson of Meadow Skipper) from a mare by the NZ Derby winner Bachelor Star.

Rishi winning the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton last Saturday – Stuart McCormick Photo

Siring feat to Bettor’s Delight

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight at Addington last Friday when he had seven runners in a 12-horse field in the $150,000 Harness Million for three-year-old fillies.

Four of his stock, La Rosa, a grand type of filly, Shanika, Avana and Braeview Kelly finished first, second, third and fourth respectively. His other representatives were Manhattan (seventh), Shards In Manhattan (ninth) and Miss Hathaway (eleventh).

La Rosa, who was bred by Todd and Fleur Anderson, ranks a half-sister to the Victoria Oaks winner Dr Susan 1:52.1 ($251,443) and the exported Buzinga (1:51.4), being out of Safedra 1:56.3 ($133,704), a Southland Oaks winner by Mach Three from the outstanding racemare Sparks A Flyin 1:52 ($510,133).

Safedra is a half-sister to the Inter Dominion heat winner Bettor’s Fire 1:50.2 ($1,074,057), now racing successfully in America, the Group winner Alpha Rock 1:49.5 ($241,388), the Victoria Derby heat winner Art Union 1:55.6 ($208,913) and others.

Bettor’s Delight, who stands at Woodlands Stud, is again the leading sire in both NZ and Australia this season.

Brothers win at Canberra

It was no mean feat for the full brothers Crime Time and Crime Dont Pay at Canberra recently. Both are by the Artsplace horse Sportswriter (a top sire of juveniles).

Married To The Mob, the dam of Crime Time and Crime Dont Pay, was out of a capable racemare in Desperatehousewife, who took a record of 2:00.8 and won eight races. Besides Married To The Mob (1:56.1), winner of the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final, she was also the dam of Luda Can Dance (1:57.9), a winner of four races to date.

Desperatehousewife was out of the noted producer Scoots Away, who left nine winners including a top flight filly in Self Denial 1:57.6 ($446,069), a winner of four Group 1’s, the good Gloucester Park winner Dhoni (1:56.2) and Tea House (Leeton Cup).

One of her daughters, Bettor By Far, left the NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Regional Final victor Mister Jay Cee 1:52.4 ($209,390) and the Bathurst Gold Crown heat winner Bettor Sport (1:55.8).

Vincenzina, a winner of a NSW Breeders Challenge heat at Menangle on Tuesday and a multiple Group placegetter, is also a member of this family.

Eighth winner from broodmare

When the Rock N Roll Heaven five-year-old Rocknroll Tony won at Newcastle recently, he credited his dam My Ami Lee with her eighth individual winner.

Rocknroll Tony, one of the third crop by Rock N Roll Heaven, had shown good placed form on northern NSW tracks. Others from My Ami Lee to win have been the dual NSW Breeders Challenge winner Louvre 1:54.5 ($402,665), the NSW Oaks winner Miss Hazel 1:57 ($310,063), the Treuer Memorial winner My General Lee 1:52.2 ($261,897), Priceless Gem (1:55.5), Dressed To Thrill (1:59.6), the Derby winner Renaissance Man 1:53.1 ($297,904), now at the stud in NSW, Miss Ami Sloy (1:56.2) and now Rocknroll Tony.

My Ami Lee, who is now in her 25th year, has since produced The Scream and a yearling filly by Badlands Hanover.

My Ami Lee was a Safely Kept mare from Cosmophylla, by Thor Hanover from Calophylla. This is the family which has produced such winners as Gumdrops (Vic. Queen of the Pacific), Fourswing Sweepa (1:53.2), Prince Benji (1:55.3), Our Hillview Gold (Charlton Cup) and Smoothe Style, who won a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge on the same night as Rocknroll Tony won.

Ballarat treble for breeders

Prominent Melbourne breeders Bill and Anne Anderson had a red-letter night at Ballarat last Friday with a winning treble.

The unbeaten Ladies In Red (Mach Three-Kabbalah Karen B) and debutante Beach Music (Somebeachsomewhere-Musical Delight) both won heats of the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic for two-year-old fillies.

While the three-year-old Honolua Bay (Somebeachsomewhere-National Gallery) stretched his unbeaten winning sequence to three in an intermediate grade race.

Beach Music and Honolua Bay were part of a winning quartet for deceased champion sire Somebeachsomewhere on the night. He was also represented by the unbeaten filly Rogue Wave and promising colt Act Now in heats of the Vicbred Home Grown Classic.

Broke Wagga track record

A fresh track record at Riverina Paceway, Wagga was established by the Art Major gelding Star Major of 1:51.8 – bettering the previous record of 1:52.3 held by Elle Yeah – when he won the fast class event last weekend. His final 800 metres in 54.3 was also a record.

Star Major, who has now won eight races, is a four-year-old by Art Major from the Western Terror mare Vertigal (1:55.8), a dual NSW Breeders Challenge champion.

Star Major ranks as a half-brother to the Melton winner A Victor (1:53.9), a winner of 10 races and now being bred from, and Wheres Wood Wood (1:57.3), who won twice recently.

Vertigal, who won 11 races and $317,380, was a half-sister to the Albion Park winner Comigal 1:54.7 ($114,782), being out of Height Of Wisdom, by Stature from the Caesar Blue Chip mare Athena’s Art (1:57.7), a half-sister to the prolific Harold Park winner Wisdom’s Way.

Star Major was bred by Brooklyn Lodge, Adrian Molloy and Ben Astill.

Queen Shenandoah from top family

Queen Shenandoah, an impressive winner at Gloucester Park last Friday and the winner of almost $150,000 lifetime, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the WA mares.

She is a member of one of New Zealand’s most successful families, being a five-year-old Somebeachsomewhere mare from Asajah, by Christian Cullen from the Artsplace mare Lughnasadh, dam of the Shakamaker Classic winner Beltane 1:52 ($147,796), the Melton winner Lunar Delight (1:56.3) and the NZ winner Imke B (1:55.8).

Lughnasadh, who was unraced, was a half-sister to a grand stayer and Inter Dominion winner in Elsu 1:53.6 ($2 million), the NZ 2YO Champion winner Revonez 1:56.1 ($264,670) and others in Falcor (1:53), Mombassa (NZ Sales Graduate), Revagain and Atomic Change.

Other members of this family, which was founded by Bell Aurore, have been the NZ Oaks winner Copper Beach and De Lovely, Zadaka ($133,391), Cole Porter (NZ Sapling) and the smart Victorian pacer Sirletic ($118,853).

Rockita in 1:52.2

The six-year-old mare Rockita looks certain to uphold the splendid record of Rock N Roll Heaven ’s stock.

Trained by Craig Cross, she won the Ladyship Pace at Menangle last weekend in 1:52.2 and before than won in 1:51.4 and 1:51.6.

Rockita has not raced a great deal. She did not race until five and from 43 starts she has won 10 and been 12 times placed for $68,103 in stakes.

Rockita, by Rock N Roll Heaven, is out of Jarita, who took a record of 1:56.9 and won 12 races including the WA Empress Stakes. Jarita, dam of six winners, was a Classic Garry mare from Key Byrd, by Windshield Wiper from the National Byrd mare Paradise Byrd, and tracing to the taproot Miss Tommy.

From the Paradise Byrd branch of it and to which Rockita belongs, other smart pacers in the Fremantle Cup winner Sandy Bay, Midnight Dylan 1:51.8 ($451,252), the top Victorian juvenile Von Trap, Kirlian (NSW Pink Bonnet), A Flyin Dash (1:51.8) and Sterita (1:55.9) also belong.

Well related three-year-old

Keayang Jackie, a runaway winner in 1:55.1 at Kilmore recently and the winner of four of her past six starts, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she was placed in heats of the Australian Pacing Gold and NSW Breeders Challenge.

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

She is a filly by the Rocknroll Hanover horse, A Rocknroll Dance , from Christian Party (1:58.9), the best of whose several progeny has been the Albion Park winner Having The Faith (1:55.1).

Christian Party ranks as a half-sister to the NZ 2YO Championship winner Hoss Cartwright 1:51.8 ($352,878) and Strike Up The Band 1:52 ($206,548), being by Christian Cullen from Party Party, by Mister Hanover II from Bee Gee’s Dream, by Butler B G.

The Shallows on top

The Shallows, a heat winner of the Youngbloods Series and recently the winner of the Launceston Show Cup, is one of the best four-year-olds in Tasmania at present.

Bought from a newspaper advertisement, the gelding has won 12 races and $76,953 in stakes. By the Cam’s Card Shark horse Shadyshark Hanover , and one of his third crop, he is out of Exotic Angel, by Grinfromeartoear from Exotic Strike (1:59.9), by Exotic Earl from Arma Strike.

Exotic Strike, winner of the Australian Pacing Gold, figured as the dam of a capable racemare in Striking Spirit (1:58.4) and the grand-dam of The Graduate winner Spiritwriter (1:53.1) and the brilliant but ill-fated Ellas Puppeteer, who put up a Victorian mile record of 1:52.8 in 2015.

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Lady Antrim family, Exotic Strike being a half-sister to the SA Oaks winner Please Dont Tease, dam of a string of winners including Whata Special 1:57.9 ($101,007) and Whata Punt (1:54), and to Next Strike, the dam of the Victoria Metropolitan Cup winner Goodtime Marjie (1:54.4). She is also the second dam of the Victoria Youthful Stakes winner Goodtime Sammy (1:54), now at the stud in Victoria.