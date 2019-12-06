Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

WA classic winner from strong NZ family

Sangue Reale, the upset winner of the $125,000 WA 4YO Classic – the first Group 1 of the season – is an Art Major gelding from Christisimo, a Christian Cullen mare from the noted Krina family.

It was his seventh success and pushed his stake earnings over the $140,000 mark. Christisimo, the dam of Sangue Reale, was a capable racemare winning 10 races including four at Gloucester Park, earning $48,618 and taking a mile record of 1:57.2.

At the stud she has left three winners from three foals of racing age – all inside 1:58 – including the multiple Group winner Miss Sangrial 1:55.7 ($199,714).

The next dam, Bellisimo, left eight individual winners, four of whom earned $100,000 headed up by the Queensland Derby winner Torbelo 1:56.1 ($147,360) and The Gammalite winner The Cavalier 1:56.8 ($248,434).

She is also the grand-dam of the top Western Australian pacers Ohokas Bondy 1:53.6 ($388,148) and Code Red 1:55.1 ($132,639), the Leonard Memorial winner Dancing Diamonds ($343,276), and the exported Mr Ricky 1:52.6 ($173,250).

Bellisimo, who was unraced, was by Smooth Fella from Krina Bella, by Lordship from the Van Dieman mare Bellajily, winner of the 1963 NZ Derby.

Others from this branch of the Krina tribe have been Be Happy Mach, the reigning Australian 2YO Colt of the Year, the dual NZ Sires Stakes champion Imagine That, Happy Hazel (NZ 3YO Filly of the Year), Heza Thrill (1:49.1), Keep It Up (SA Derby) and the NZ 2YO Filly of the Year Krina Bella, the fourth dam of Sangue Reale.

Interdom heat winner from good broodmare

Ultimate Sniper, a Bettor’s Delight four-year-old and a winner of both his Inter Dominion heats, is out of Reality Check, a fine racemare with a stake tally of $139,495, who is proving a champion broodmare.

Reality Check is also the dam of Ultimate Machete 1:51.9 ($823,896), a four-time Group 1 winner now standing at Alabar Stud, and his half-sister Major Reality 1:50.9 ($434,455), a classics winner in WA.

Reality Check is an Armbro Operative mare from Maureen’s Dream, by Lordship from Tuapeka Dream, by Lumber Dream from the Light Brigade mare Mains Lady.

This is the Bonnie Belle family which produced the inaugural Inter Dominion champion Logan Derby.

Ultimate Sniper winning his heat on night one.

Smart filly by Sweet Lou

A star three-year-old filly in Western Australia so far this season is My Sweet Deal, who was bred in New Zealand by Charles Roberts and is raced and trained by David Hunter. She won at her first five appearances this term and has won seven out of 10 lifetime.

A filly by Sweet Lou , My Sweet Deal is out of American Sweetheart, by American Ideal from the Il Vicolo mare Sweet Vicky, a daughter of Soky’s Sweetheart, the dam of former NZ 2YO of the Year Sweet Talking Man 1:57.2 ($244,479), the top Victorian pacer Wartime Sweetheart 1:54.5 ($284,936) and the NZ Group 2 winner Stylish Sweetheart ($157,409), who, in turn, left a top ranking pacer in Gomeo Romeo 1:53.2 ($340,193), winner of the Taylor Mile and Cambridge Futurity.

Stylish Sweetheart is also the grand-dam of the NSW Breeders Challenge and Blacks A Fake winner Let It Ride 1:49.4 ($378,745).

Circus Flyer is star matron

When the Bettor’s Delight four-year-old Flying Finn won the opening race at the Auckland Inter Dominion Championship carnival, he credited his dam Circus Flyer with her third winner this season.

Flying Finn has won four races to date and boasts a record of 1:54.8.

Others to win from Circus Flyer this season have been Raptors Flight (1:52.7), who won her first seven starts in Victoria, and the three-year-old Major Jellis (1:55.7), who is unbeaten in two outings this term.

Circus Flyer is a Falcon Seelster mare from Soleil D’or, by In The Pocket from Corbie, a daughter of the grand producer Black Watch.

Flying Finn winning the opening race at this years ID19

First win for Restrepo

Restrepo, a well performed Art Major horse from a half-sister to a top racemare in Innocent Eyes, and who is now standing at Goodtime Lodge in western Victoria, was recently represented by his first winner in the three-year-old gelding Urbadboy.

Having only his second start, the gelding overcame interference to win decisively. Restrepo has been only lightly used at the stud so far, and he has had very few runners.

Urbadboy is the first foal of his dam, Dulcies Dilemma (1:58.7), a Jet Laag mare from Dazzling Dulcie, by What’s Next from the Classic Garry mare Winger, whose produce includes the Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Northern Frontier 1:56.6 ($136,248).

Melton double for leading breeders

Prominent breeders Bill and Anne Anderson, of Lauriston Bloodstock, had a red-letter night at Melton last Saturday. The couple bred a winning double with the former Group 1 winner Hurricane Harley ( Bettor’s Delight -Sugarland), who they also race, and Kasbah Kid ( Art Major -Kabbalah Karen B).

The Anderson’s will be offering an Art Major half-brother to Hurricane Harley and a Bettor’s Delight half-sister to Kasbah Kid at the Melbourne APG sale in February.



Hurricane Harley Stuart McCormick photo Hurricane Harley Stuart McCormick photo

Former Kiwi star at stud in US

The Bettor’s Delight horse Bit Of A Legend 1:49.8h ($2,557,371) has been retired and will stand his first season at Midland Acres, Ohio next year for a fee of $2,500.

A half-mile track specialist, Bit Of A Legend won 53 races in four different countries – New Zealand, Australia, USA and Canada – and took his record of 1:49.8 in the $200,000 Battle of Lake Eerie at Northfield Park, Ohio.

His other major successes in North America were the $609,000 George Morton Levy Memorial, $260,000 Joe Gerrity Memorial, $150,000 Molson Pace and the $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial.

As a two and three-year-old he won 13 of his 24 starts including the Australasian Breeders Crown, the NZ Yearling Sale 2YO Open Pace and the Great Northern 3YO Stakes.

By Bettor’s Delight, Bit Of A Legend is out of the Soky’s Atom mare Soky’s Legend, and hails from a strong American family whose members include Nero and Seahawk Hanover, both Dan Patch Award winners for 3YO Colt of the Year.



Bit Of A Legend Georgia Panagi photo Bit Of A Legend Georgia Panagi photo

Blue blooded filly

Shesskylah, who is unbeaten in two starts this season – she rated 1:55 over 1650 metres at Bendigo – is a three-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Alta Christiano , by Christian Cullen from Right This Time, by Fake Left, she is out of the Classic Garry mare Yeronga Songbird, an outstanding racemare of the 1990’s whose successes included the NSW Oaks, Victoria Sires Stakes 2YO Final and Bathurst Gold Tiara.

Yeronga Songbird was 24 when she left Shesskylah, who is her 13 th foal and sixth winner. Alta Christiano, the sire of Shesskylah, had a record of 1:54.2 and was the winner of the WA Derby and NZ Kindergarten Stakes.

Promising sire’s absence a loss

The smart come-from-behind success of Hellofalass at the recent Menangle midweek meeting further demonstrated the loss of Breeders Crown winner All Speed Hanover to breeders.

With only a few representatives racing, he sired another Menangle winner in Make Haste (1:53.9), the SA Sale Graduate Pace winner Shardonant (1:59.8), The Tooth Fairy and last season’s Victorian three-year-old winners Just Speed, Speed Dating, What A Pleasure and Allvictory Hanover.

Hellofalass, a four-year-old mare and one of All Speed Hanover’s only crop, is out of the What’s Next mare Beulah Belle, whose dam Saraburi (by Classic Garry), was a half-sister to nine winners including the prolific WA cups winner Allwood’s Chief and the Victoria Sires Stakes 2YO champion Exhilarator.

Hellofalass was bred by Graham and Janine Taylor, who stood All Speed Hanover at their Stonegate Farm, Nathalia in northern Victoria.

Victorian pacers for America

The recent Melton winners Audi Hare NZ, Raptors Flight NZ and Yankee Roller have been sold and shipped to America. The trio were all members of David Aiken’ Avenel team.



Audi Hare Stuart McCormick photo Audi Hare Stuart McCormick photo

Audi Hare, a seven-year-old Mach Three gelding, won 11 races in Victoria including the Breeders Crown Open Pace and the Gordon Rothacker Memorial Championship and was placed in the 2018 Inter Dominion Consolation.

Raptors Flight, a six-year-old gelding by Bettor’s Delight, won at his first seven appearances on Australian soil, while Yankee Roller (by Rock N Roll Heaven) won 11 races including the Group 2 Vicbred Platinum Homegrown 3YO Classic.

First foals by Jilliby Kung Fu

The first foals of the Four Starzzz Shark horse Jilliby Kung Fu are starting to hit the ground and are really looking the part.

The multiple Group 1 winner has mixed racing with stud duties for the last two years and has 10 foals on the ground and has already served 20 mares this year.

“They are very correct and are natural pacers,” trainer Marg Lee said.

Jilliby Kung Fu won a trial impressively at Ballarat last month and is close to another racetrack campaign.



Jilliby Kung Fu Stuart McCormick photo Jilliby Kung Fu Stuart McCormick photo