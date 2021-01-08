Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

The Vicbred Super Series two-year-old harness racing fillies’ winner, Tough Tilly, is a Captaintreacherous half-sister to the brilliant but ill-fated Centenario 1:53.4 ($332,520), who won the two-year-old colts’ final in 2018.

Their dam, Beninjurd, an unraced Art Major mare, ranks as a sister to an earlier Vicbred champion in Philadelphia Man 1:52.6 ($559,135), who won the three-year-old series in 2012 and is now at the stud in NSW.

Beninjurd, who was bred by Benstud Standardbreds, the breeder-owners of Tough Tilly, is also the dam of the top Tasmanian pacer Somedan 1:55.9 ($121,373).

The grand-dam, My Liberty Belle (1:57.5), won 19 races and $185,333 in stakes and was one of the best daughters of a champion sire and broodmare sire in Fake Left. She was a sister to the Albion Park winners Sunvale and Stage Door Johnny, being out of a fine racemare in Sweet Liberty 1:57.9 ($102,706), by Gatwick from the Jerry Adios mare Sue Adios, a NSW Ladyship Mile winner who founded a great winning family in Queensland.

It includes the QBred Triad winners Expensive Ego (1:50.6), Art’s Treasure (1:50.9) and Smarty Jones and others such as Sweet Clementine (Queensland Oaks), Stage Coach Kid (1:56.5), Lagoon Stride, Rockyourbaby (1:56), Who Said What (1:54.2) and Gran Chico.

Tough Tilly

Star Galleria is cups material

Star Galleria, who won the $30,600 P. J. Free-for-all at Menangle and is regarded as Grand Circuit material of the highest order, is a seven-year-old gelding by Art Major from Starlitnight.

He is a member of an old time NZ family, which was represented by the winner of last year’s NZ Cup winner Self Assured and the Fremantle Cup winner Caviar Star.

Starlitnight was a Tuapeka Knight mare from Star Of Bethlehem, by Soky’s Atom from Tabella Beth (1:55.6), a mare by Able Bye Bye. Tabella Beth was the dam of a high class pacer in Spirit Of Zeus 1:57.8 ($243,472), the NZ Kindergarten Stakes winner Karmic Reward (1:58.6) and of Spirit Of Beth, who left Victory Spirit 1:53 ($242,808) and United We Stand 1:56.7 ($135,186) and the unraced Bethany, the dam of Lazarus 1:48.8 ($4.1 million).

Soky’s Sunday, a Soky’s Atom mare from Tabella Beth, left New York On Sunday (by New York Motoring) and Miley Maguire (by Christian Cullen), both of whom founded good winning families. New York On Sunday became the dam of Asoka 1:53.4 ($205,008), Yellow Taxi (1:58.8) and Boy From Ipanema (1:59.8), while Miley Maguire left the WA Golden Slipper winner Mitch Maguire 1:50.4 ($336,828) and Benjamin Button (1:57.5).

Spirit Of Bethlehem, a sister to Soky’s Sunday, was responsible for a most successful branch of this family including Our Bettor Spirits 1:50.2 ($329,624), the NSW Tatlow winner Our Crown Law 1:51.4 ($208,885), Spirit And Desire 1:55.9 ($131,891), Dracarys 1:51.2 (WA Solid Gold Bracelet) and God’s Spirit (1:50.2).

Star Galleria ranks as a half-sister to Night Of The Stars 1:55.5 ($114,982), now at the stud in Victoria, and to Star Venus (TT1:53), the dam of Self Assured 1:50.3 ($736,419), Caviar Star 1:54.2 ($357,112), Vega Star (1:51), Star Of Memphis (1:52.9) and Star Of Dionysis (1:53.6).

Maajida top three-year-old filly

There was never much doubt that Maajida was the season’s top rating three-year-old filly as she was the previous season at two years, and she duly confirmed her class by winning the Vicbred Super Series Final at Melton.

It was her fourth success on end, and she downed the best fillies in the State after being required to overcome a difficult barrier draw and a wide passage.

In 23 starts Maajida has now won 17 and been three times placed for $457,300 in stakes for breeders Les, Gary, Ian and Steve Johnson, of Atworthy Park, The Rock (NSW), who also race her.

Maajida is by the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere (sire of Poster Boy , etc.), from Arterial Way, who took a record of 1:55.8. She produced earlier winners in Lifeonthebeach 1:50.2 ($178,282), a winner of 22 races including the Bathurst Gold Chalice, We Salute You (1:51.3) and Manuela (1:57.9).

Arterial Way was by Art Major from a fine racemare in Better Motoring (1:58), by New York Motoring from Better Yet, a half-sister by Nat Lobell to a NZ Oaks winner in Preferred and to others in Marc Bohan 1:59.4 ($179,260) and Queen To Be, a successful broodmare in NZ.

This is a long established NZ family and an earlier top three-year-old filly belonging to it was Toliver Bright, who numbered the NSW Princess Mile, Southern Cross and O’Shea Guineas among her four successes at that age.

Maajida

Vicbred winner by Western Terror

The Vicbred Super Series Final, for two-year-old colts and geldings, one of the features of the New Year’s Eve meeting at Melton, was won by Kimble, a little fancied gelding by Western Terror from Im Wrongly Accused.

Western Terror , a son of Western Hanover , has been among the top bracket of Australasian sires for many years. He has sired such winners as Terror To Love, the winner of three NZ Cups, Baby Bling 1:50.5 (Miracle Mile), the ‘Cups King’ Im Corzin Terror (1:52.2), Terrorway 1:52.6 (Qld. Blacks A Fake), the Queen of the Pacific winner Pistol Abbey and Terror Time (1:49.2).

Im Wrongly Accused (1:58.5), the dam of Kimble, was by Bettor’s Delight from the Mach Three mare Gross Misconduct (1:59.4), who proved a very successful broodmare. Besides Im Wrongly Accused, a Victoria Oaks heat winner, she is also the dam of the Menangle winner Southern GNP 1:52.6 ($162,013), Prosecution Witness (1:59.6) and Crime Scene.

This has been a most successful family, as Marriedtothemob, a half-sister to Gross Misconduct, was the dam of the top Tasmanian pacers Im Jaks Teller (1:53.1) and Angela De Marco.

Kimble was bred and is raced by Chris O’Connor, of Terang, and is the first foal of his dam.

Kimble

Harness Million winner

Aladdin, a three-year-old by Sweet Lou from Pacing Delight, by Bettor’s Delight from Pacing Grace (1:57.7), by In The Pocket, finished third at his only attempt as a two-year-old last season.

But the Sweet Lou gelding has proved himself to some purpose in his three-year-old racing, winning the $200,000 NZB Harness Million at the Auckland Cup meeting, downing a star-studded field, and prior to that running a close third in the NZ Sires’ Stakes Final at Addington. He has won three races with five placings from 12 starts for $145,994.

Bred by Woodlands Stud, Aladdin ranks as a brother to a former smart youngster in Virgil 1:52.3 ($137,405), who won the Group 2 Diamond Creek Farm Classic at Invercargill, and a half-brother to Mason’s Delight (1:55.6), a winner of four races at Menangle.

Their dam, Pacing Delight, was a half-sister to the thrice Group winning juvenile Pacing Major 1:52 ($621,436), now competing successfully in America, the NZ Junior Free-for-all winner All U Need Is Faith 1:49.8 ($376,657), Our Amazing Art 1:57.4 ($165,363), Symphony In Motion (1:59.4) and the Dream Away mare Grace Way (1:56.8), dam of the VHRC 3YO Cup winner Three Ways 1:54.1 ($229,329), Make Way 1:51.7 (Redcliffe Derby) and Forgotten Highway 1:55.6 ($148,975) and recent Menangle winner Shanway (1:55.7).

Maddison’s Delight, an unraced sister to Pacing Delight, is the dam of the talented WA filly Sweet Maddison (1:57.5, 8 wins to date) and American Dealer 1:53.3 ($177,105), who finished third in the Harness Million.

Pacifico Dream – champion 3YO

The Mach Three colt, Pacifico Dream, firmly established himself as the top Victorian three-year-old pacer of the season when he won the Vicbred Super Series Final at Melton.

Earlier in the season, he captured the Caduceus Club Cup and the Victoria Sires Classic and from 17 starts he won 10 and was three times placed for $213,630 in stakes.

Pacifico Dream has a background of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being by Mach Three from Mint Julep, by Presidential Ball from Australia’s first ever sub 1:50 mare Jadah Rose 1:49.6 ($465,424), the dam of the dual Vicbred champion and four-time Group 1 winner Guaranteed 1:50.4 ($856,316), now at the stud in Victoria, and Jadahson 1:53.9 ($277,390).

Jadah Rose was a half-sister to the Tasmanian Derby winner Scooterwillrev 1:55.8 ($196,585), the exported Timeseel 1:52.7 ($169,530) and Karalta Shine 1:52.6 ($168,973) and others in Hes Real (1:57.1), Lies (1:58) and Elegant Outlook, the dam of the recent King Island Cup winner Karalta Kruise.

Other members of this family, which was founded in America by the thoroughbred mare Esther, were the Moonee Valley winners Clickety Clix (1:59.5) and Karamea Temptation, Splash Some Cash and Classic Cavalier (1:59.1).

Pacifico Dream, who was bred by Melbourne identity Harvey Kaplan, ranks as a half-brother to the promising filly Momentslikethese, a finalist in the Vicbred 2YO on the same night.

That’s Perfect impresses

That’s Perfect, who won his first race in Western Australia at the New Year’s Eve meeting at Gloucester Park, after commencing his career in Victoria, is an Art Major gelding from the same family as that which produced the champion Victorian pacer Ride High.

That’s Perfect, who was a Southern Cross winner at two and three, has only been sparingly raced, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Gloucester Park.

The winner of 15 races and $139,455 in stakes, the five-year-old gelding is out of a handy racemare in Perfect Life (1:58), a Live Or Die mare who has produced others in Perfect Major 1:55.3 ($157,648), Perfect Look (1:53) and the two-year-old Rogue Wave, who was placed in the Vicbred Final at Melton on the same night as That’s Perfect won.

Perfect Life was out of Secret Life (1:58.6), a noted producer by Safely Kept from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from the racing and breeding influence Larrakeyah Lady.

Secret Life produced two high class pacers in Major Secret 1:55.1, a winner of 22 races and $464,872 including the NSW Derby and Vicbred 2YO Final and now at the stud in South Australia, and Beauty Secret 1:52.4 ($425,921), the winner of 24 races including the Victoria Oaks. Others from Secret Life were a promising stayer in Somewhere Secret 1:53.8 ($124,047), Vanderley (1:54.2) and the Presidential Ball mare Play Ball, the dam of the Vicbred 3YO champion Out To Play 1:53.3 ($236,927), a Listed placegetter in Paintball, and so on.

That’s Perfect was the first leg of a winning double for Art Major , being also the sire of The Kraken, an impressive end-to-end winner over 2130 metres and a stayer of some real potential.

APTS trotting sale graduate

When Keayang Livana won the $100,000 Vicbred Super Series Final, for four-year-old mares, at Melton recently, she became the 10th Vicbred champion which had been sold at the Australasian Premier Trotting Sale.

Keayang Livana was sold for $8,500 at the 2017 sales to Paddy Lee, of Terang.

Bred by Kevin Newbound, she was got by Imperial Count (son of Angus Hall ) from the Sundon mare, Poignant, whose dam, Be Positive, was by Game Pride from Hayley Patricia, by Tuft.

Be Positive, who won 11 races, became the dam of the cups winning trotters Posimistic 2:01 ($136,043), Exuberant 2:06.4 ($108,205) and Got It Show It. She was a half-sister to a capable trotter in Thunder Thighs (10 wins), who, in turn, left Gluteus Maximus 1:59.6 (winner of 14 races and $104,855).

Endsino, Aldebaran Eve, Needabacardi, Cruisin Around, Kyvalley Clichy, Is That A Bid, Majestic Belle, Dont Care and Banglez were other Vicbred champions from the sales.

Keayang Livana

By Peter Wharton