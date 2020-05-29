Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Riverina Championship winner

Rocky Creed, who won the $100,000 Riverina Region Championship Final at Wagga, is a Pet Rock gelding from the same family as that which produced a top Victorian youngster in Sky Strike.

Rocky Creed, a four-year-old gelding, was a winner at two and posted three wins as a three-year-old last season. By American-bred Pet Rock, a Rocknroll Hanover horse, he is out of Miss Toolern Vale (1:57.2), by Bettor’s Delight from Armbro Sunshine, by Armbro Operative from the Good Humor Man mare Sunshine Blue, a half-sister to the talented Riverina juvenile Solarious.

Miss Toolern Vale, who won six races in Victoria, is also the dam of recent Wagga two-year-old winner Stravinsky (1:57). She is a half-sister to a smart juvenile in Cullen’s Crown, winner of the Victoria Sapling Stakes and MIA Breeders Plate, True Happiness 1:57.1 (SA Breeders Plate) and the Melton winner Lucky Metro (1:57.4).

Other ‘black type’ performers further back in this pedigree have been Banjo Miss (Vicbred 4YO Final and Queen Of The Pacific), Bellair Park, Starzzz Of Icon and Truscott Flyer and the top trotters Truscott Steel and Bad Boy Truscott.

By He’s Watching

Runner-up in the Diamond Classic as a two-year-old last season, Blockjorg downed the top three-year-olds in the Diamond Classic at Gloucester Park last Friday, including a top ranking filly in Double Expresso.



Blockjorg -- Jodie Hallows photo



It was Blockjorg’s fifth success for the season and she has a bankroll of $78,621.

Blockjorg has not enjoyed the best of luck during her career, but has proved herself a young pacer of great ability. By He’s Watching, and one of the first crop of the American horse to race in Australia, Blockjorg is out of Toobee Three, by Legacy Of Power (son of No Nukes) from Ozzi Miss (2:02.1), by Lucky Cam from the Maple Lanes Strike mare Niugini Gold.

He’s Watching , the sire of Blockjorg, has left several smart types from his first crops in Australia and NZ. They include Private Eye, winner of the George Croxford Tribute, the metropolitan winners Born To Be Watched, Raksjameson and Experia and the Breeders Crown finalist Star Hunter.

Wolf Stride is Inter Dominion material

Wolf Stride, who won the $100,000 Metropolitan Region Championship Final at Menangle and is regarded as Inter Dominion material of the highest order, is a four-year-old entire by Rock N Roll Heaven from Lilac Stride, a top racemare who took a record of 1:54.4 and earned $276,140.

He is a member of an old time NZ family, which was represented by the winners of this year’s WA Derby and Oaks in Patronus Star and Sports Package respectively.

Lilac Stride was an Art Major mare from Labretta Franco NZ (1:58.5), a Fairfield Golden Easter Egg winner by Falcon Seelster from Looks The Part, a noted producer by Nero’s B B. Lilac Stride was a sister to the good Menangle winner Gypsy Stride (1:54.9), dam of the Newcastle Oaks winner Olive Stride, and a half-sister to Mister Cool Stride (1:57.2) and Miss Labretta, dam of Four Starz Pride (1:54.4).

Wolf Stride ranks as a three-quarter brother to Cherry Stride (1:51.2), $128,370, who won nine races including the NSW Go Girlfriend Series. Both were bred by prominent Sydney identity Emilio Rosati.

Leading sire’s absence a loss

Racing at the Qbred feature meeting at Albion Park further demonstrated the loss of Hurrikane Kingcole to breeders.

With only a few representatives racing, he sired the quinella pair in the Breeders Classic for two-year-old fillies in Vanish Hanover and Talent To Spare; Tancaltra Lis, winner of the Breeders Classic Consolation for two-year-old fillies; Left A Hurrikane, who finished third in the Triad Consolation for three-year-old colts and geldings and Wannago, the third placegetter in the two-year-old fillies’ Breeders Classic Consolation.

Fearless Faith, a winner of three races at Albion Park, Youaremy Sunshine, winner of the VHRC 3YO Classic at Melton, Venus Jujon (1:52.4), Sugarkane and Left A Hurrikane have been other recent winners from Hurrikane Kingcole’s first crops.

NSW Group 1 winner has strong bloodlines

A bright future is being predicted for the Rock N Roll Heaven four-year-old Kanye Crusader, whose success in the $100,000 Hunter Region Championship Final at Newcastle was his fourth this season.

Kanye Crusader, who was bred and is trained by Clayton Harmey, has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Rock N Roll Heaven, and one of his fourth crop, Kanye Crusader is out of the Fake Left mare Khloe (1:59.2), a capable racemare who was very successful broodmare leaving four winners – all inside 1:58 – from foal foals.

Khloe, who won 16 races and $58,141, was out of Concise Lass (2:02.5), by Golden Fulla from Concise, by Real Light (Light Brigade-Reality-U Scott) from Meadow Stream, by Chamfer from the Medoro mare Medopark.

This family has produced some useful pacers over the years. They include cup class pacers in Medowie Prince and Just Jasper, the top racemare Rocknroll Angel, Fastnfurious (1:54.7), River Wild and others.

Up and coming youngsters

Two smart young horses to win at the Qbred feature meeting at Albion Park were the three-year-old Fond Memories and the two-year-old Captains Pick, both bred and raced by Kevin Seymour and both from the same maternal family.

Fond Memories, who took out the $50,660 Qbred Triad Final, is a filly by Mach Three from a fine racemare in Forever After 1:56.2 ($172,808), a winner of 20 races including the Qbred Triad 4YO Final. She ranks as a half-sister to the Qbred Triad and Breeders Classic 3YO winner Guitarzan 1:56.9 ($216,956), being by Presidential Ball from the top racemare Girl From Ipanema (1:57.6), by Vanston Hanover from the Oaks winner Goldrush Girl TT1:55.3 ($151,619), by Transport Chip from Call Girl.

Captains Pick, who won the Breeders Classic Consolation, is a colt by Captaintreacherous from the dual Qbred Triad winner Charming Allie 1:53.9 ($266,329) and the first of her produce to race. By Mr Feelgood, Charming Allie is a half-sister to the champion Colt Thirty One 1:51.3 ($834,246), being out of Charm Personified, by Perfect Art from the Vanston Hanover mare Charming Reminder, a half-sister to Goldrush Girl, the third dam of Fond Memories.

This family traces back to the foundation mare Lady Antrim, dam of the NZ Derby winner Croughton. Other classic winners belonging to this noted family include Good Lookin Girl, the dual Oaks winner Cherry Cheer, Rhapsody In Red, Get In The Groove and more recently, Fame Assured and boom four-year-old Leos Best.

Arden Voyager in top form

One of the most capable young pacers racing in Victoria at present is Arden Voyager, who has quickly won his way through the classes.



Arden Voyager --Stuart McCormick photo

Arden Voyager has a wealth of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being by Somebeachsomewhere from a fine racemare in Arden’s Darlin 1:57.2 ($245,829), by Bettor’s Delight from Achieve A Dream (2:01.5), by In The Pocket from the Son Of Afella mare Arden’s Dream (2:00.5), and tracing to the taproot Moonbeam (by Rothschild).

Arden’s Darlin, a winner of five races and the top ranking two-year-old filly of her year, is also the dam of Celestial Arden 1:51.4 ($176,466), a prolific winner at Menangle and now competing successfully in America.

The third dam, Arden’s Dream, left nine winners – including five in 2:00 - and really established the Moonbeam to some purpose. She was also the dam of the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO champion Arden Banner 1:58.4 ($114,572), the cups winners Arden’s Legacy (1:56.1) and Arden Tetrick and the exported Fantastic Dream 1:53.2 ($213,285) and Arden’s Heritage (1:52.2).

Brothers win at Bendigo

It was no mean feat for the full brothers Kyvalley Senator and Kyvalley Chief to win the two trotters’ races at the Bendigo club’s recent meeting.

Both are by the Muscles Yankee horse Muscle Hill (a top sire of straight out trotters).

Love Ya Doosie, the dam of Kyvalley Senator and Kyvalley Chief, was out of a capable trotter in Sheezadoosie, who took a record of 2:04.2 over 2600 metres. Besides Love Ya Doosie, she was also the dam of the champion I Can Doos It Tr 1:55.5 ($1.4 million), who won 18 races on end at one stage, and the Group winner Sno’s Big Boy Tr 1:58.4 ($215,308).

Sheezadoosie was out of the American-bred mare Becalm Lobell (Tr 2:06.3), the dam of a smart trotter in Golden Blend Tr 1:55 ($305,911), Dipendra (Tr 1:58.8) and the Dream Vacation mare Big O E, who, in turn, left the Breeders Crown champion Aldebaran Ay M (Tr 1:58.8) and Aldebaran Southland (Tr 2:00.1), runner-up in the NSW Trotters Derby.

Maori Time in foal

Maori Time, Australasia’s fastest ever trotting mare, has returned a positive test to the Prix d’Amerique winner and European champion Readly Express .



Maori Time --Stuart McCormick photo

The winner of 24 races and $420,000 in stakes, Maori Time competed in the 2018 Elitloppet in Sweden and has remained in the care of the famed Menhammar Stuteri stud since she finished racing.

Maori Time won 12 times at Group level including the Bill Collins Mile in three consecutive years and took her record of 1:51.5 winning the NSW Trotters Cup in 2018.

Auckland Reactor to NSW

The Mach Three horse Auckland Reactor , who had previously stood stud at Alabar Bloodstock, has been relocated to Tony Peacock’s Moama property.

Auckland Reactor’s oldest stock are five-year-olds and among them are some really smart types. Chase Auckland, winner of the NZ Free-for-all, Great Northern Derby and Sires Stakes Championship, is one of this number, as is Soho Burning Love, winner of the Victoria Silver Chalice and Blossom Lady, and the highly touted three-year-old Willie Go West.



Chase Auckland --Harnesslink photo

Reactor Now, joint holder of the Kilmore track record and rated one of the best young sprinters in Victoria, Delightfulreaction, a multiple Group 1 placegetter in WA, the good Melton winner Shining Oro, Gold Reactor and Gobsmacked (1:52.5) have been other Australian winners by Auckland Reactor from his first crops.

Auckland Reactor has sired 67 individual winners in Australia to date this season for more than $930,000 in stakes, while in New Zealand, he is currently ranked fifth on the All Aged List and third on the five-years-old and older table.

Auckland Reactor proved himself a brilliant pacer on his day, taking a mile record of 1:52.9 and winning 32 races and $1.7 million in stakes.

by Peter Wharton



