Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Fastest Australian bred pacer

The seven-year-old Majordan became the fastest ever Australian bred pacer when he won the $123,100 William Haughton Memorial Consolation in a blistering 1:47.6 at Meadowlands, New Jersey last Saturday.

Majordan, who won six races at Menangle in 1:50 or better – he won in 1:48.9 in 2018 – before being shipped to America in March – is a member of the same family as the former Australian female mile record holder Landcliffe (1:56.8).

Bred by Benstud Standardbreds, Majordan ranks as a brother to the Bathurst Gold Crown winner Soho Valencia 1:55.1 ($332,782) and Wardan Express 1:53.2 ($211,988) and a half-brother to a top racemare and Victoria Oaks winner in Niki No No 1:55.6 ($294,455) and the Bathurst Crown victor Yrubla.

Their dam, Benelise (1:59), a winner of eight races, was a sister to Darveniza (6 wins), being by Vintner (son of Storm Damage) from Dorrie’s Daughter, by Keystone Scotch from the Lyss Hanover mare Dora Sue, dam of the good Moonee Valley Dorries Son (TT1:56).

This family was founded in Victoria by Kitty Fish (189-), by the thoroughbred Young Flying Fish. Other winners from it include Diamond Debutante and Ladyzain, both Vicbred champions, Jamyan Prince (City of Melton Plate), Ardcliffe (WA Christmas Cup) and Dalecliffe (WA Derby heat).

Star of Brisbane carnival

Cruz, a son of the American sire, American Ideal , now at Northern Rivers Equine in Victoria, is the star of the Brisbane winter carnival.

He won on each night – over a sprint trip in the Wondai’s Mate Open and over 2138 metres in the Mr Feelgood Open. His winning run over 1660 metres in a 1:50.4 rate clipped 0.1 off Im Themightyquinn’s track record.



Cruz --Dan Costello photo

Cruz is closely related to a real speed merchant in Yayas Hot Spot (1:50.9), who won 26 races in Australia and $605,192 in stakes, and is now racing successfully in North America.

Cruz is by American Ideal from Close To Heaven, by Dare You To, an Abercrombie horse who equalled the world record for a half-mile track, won at the top level in America and later captured a heat of the 1991 Inter Dominion at Auckland in 1:56.

Close To Heaven, who won seven races and took a mark of 2:00.1, became the dam of eight winners – six in 2:00 – including the Gloucester Park winners Heavens Delight 1:55.9 ($105,697), Macheaven (1:55.8) and Ucanttakeitwithu (1:56.4), Queen Of Heaven 1:53.6 (USA) and the Moonee Valley victor Elijah (1:58.4).

Close To Heaven was out of Spaxton Rebel (2:00), by Clever Innocence from Spaxton Hanover, a mare by Waitaki Hanover, winner of the A. G. Hunter Cup and Auckland Cup.

Group winner by Panspacificflight

Little Rascal, who won the Group 3 Garrards Rewards Pace at Menangle – Lexus With A View, Alta Orlando and Pocket Of Terror filled the placings behind him – continues to prove himself in the top bracket among NSW pacers.

He is a grand stayer and the best Australasian-bred performer left by The Panderosa horse Panspacificflight, who sired a top racemare in Reciprocity, Last Flight In, Wattlebank Flyer and others.

Little Rascal is an eight-year-old gelding from Evita Franco, by Live Or Die from Emily Franco by Nero’s B B from Eastwood Jubilee, by Bachelor Star from Viva Reine, by Fallacy – a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

The dual Derby winner Franco Enforce 1:50.6 ($593,738), a top flight Western Australian juvenile in Franco Edward, Artemis Belle (WA Oaks) and the NZ Messenger winner Franco Emirate also belong to this family.

Major Occasion in 1:48.2

Major Occasion has joined the growing list of Australian bred horses to enter the 1:50 list in America. She recorded 1:48.2 when she was successful in the $172,850 Dorothy Haughton Memorial at Meadowlands, defeating the NZ bred Shartin and the Australian bred Soho Burning Love.



Major Occasion Lisa photo

By the Artsplace horse, Art Major – a champion pacer and sire – Major Occasion is from Fake Occasion (2:00.3), by Fake Left from Regal Occasion, by the Bachelor Hanover horse Noodlum, a dual Derby winner and one of the finest pacers bred in NZ.

Fake Occasion, who was bred in NZ, won six races in WA including the Group 3 Race For Roses.

Cyclone Banner on top

Cyclone Banner, the convincing winner of the Group 3 Garrard’s Horse & Hound The Chandon at Gloucester Park, is one of the best four-year-olds in WA at present.

He has won 10 races and more than $80,000 in stakes since being purchased from NZ 15 months ago. By the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight (who sired five winners on the program), he is out of the McArdle mare When You’re Hot, a half-sister to the South Australian Pacing Cup winner and dual Inter Dominion Final placegetter Flaming Flutter 1:49.2 ($814,235), Two Times Bettor 1:53.6 ($158,770) and Mister Whittaker (1:54.9).

When You’re Hot, who was unraced, left other winners in Zahven Banner (1:50.8), a recent winner at Menangle, Hurricane Banner (6 NZ wins) and the three-year-old Typhoon Banner (1:59.6).

Others members of this family include the glamour NZ filly Elle Mac, Mark Dennis (Gawler Cup twice), Pacific Warrior, the dual NZ Winter Cup victor Waitfornoone, and the cup class pacers St Barts and Fight Fire With Fire.

Meadowlands Pace winner

Tall Dark Stranger, who won the $636,650 Meadowlands Pace, the signature event for pacers at Meadowlands, New Jersey, is a Bettor’s Delight colt from the same family as that which produced a champion pacer and sire in Sportswriter .

Tall Dark Stranger, who was a $330,000 Lexington Yearling sale purchase, won the Breeders Crown and Metro Pace as a two-year-old and from 12 lifetime starts he has won 11 with a placing for $1,054,299 in stakes.

Precocious Beauty 1:50.2 ($838,004), the world champion dam of Tall Dark Stranger, ranks as a three-quarter sister to Sportswriter, being out of Precious Beauty 1:53.6 ($112,842), by Jate Lobell from Dominque Semalu (1:56.4), by Big Towner.

Downbytheseaside, a world champion juvenile and 3YO Colt of the Year and who stands alongside Tall Dark Stranger’s sire, Bettor’s Delight, at Woodlands, is also a member of this family.

Bettor’s Delight is the sire of the last two Meadowlands Pace winners in Best In Show and Tall Dark Stranger.

Ninth winner from broodmare

When the Rock N Roll Heaven two-year-old Fast Tracker won at the Albion Park midweek meeting, he credited his dam Faith Prevails with her ninth individual winner.

Fast Tracker, bred and raced by Kevin and Kaye Seymour, had shown good placed form in the Brisbane area. Others from Faith Prevails to win have been the top racemare Fame Assured (1:50.8), Frankie Rocks (1:52.2), a QBred Triad winner now racing in America, Feel The Faith (1:53.1), Fearless Faith (1:55.5), Ipanema Beach (1:59.2), Jets Girl, French Charm, Favourite Miss and now Fast Tracker.

Faith Prevails, who is now in her 18th year, has since produced a weanling filly by Gotta Go Cullect .

Faith Prevails (1:58.1) is a Fake Left mare from Girl From Ipanema (1:57.6), by Vanston Hanover from the Oaks winner Goldrush Girl (TT1:55.3). This is the family which produced the Derby winner Colt Thirty One, the dual Oaks winner Cherry Cheer and a string of top ranking pacers tracing back to Call Girl.

Up-and-coming trotter

One of the most promising trotters racing in Queensland is Aurora, bred by Sydney horseman Eddy Bidder. A three-year-old, Aurora is in her first season of racing, but from eight starts she has won six and been twice placed.

Aurora has a background of trotting blood second to none. Her sire, Lucky Chucky , has left the crack American trotting colt, Dog Gone Lucky, and other Stakes winning trotters in Lucky Ava, Non Stick and Gabe The Bear Dean. Her dam, Sheer Illusion, is by Sundon, the leading sire of trotters for many years.



Aurora --Dan Costello photo



Aurora ranks as a half-sister to the Victorian winner Allanon, who has been twice placed at Melton recently.

Sheer Illusion (Tr 1:57.3), a useful trotter herself, was a half-sister to another winner at the trotting gait in Balmoral Boy Tr 1:56.4 ($125,459), being out of the capable racemare Janover Hanover Tr 2:01.6 ($91,198), by Chiola Cola from Springfield Lauren, by Armbro Invasion from the Game Pride mare Elgin’s Pride.

The family, which traces to the Vancleve mare Verity, produced a top young trotter in Conquer All (Tr 1:58.9), who won 19 races including The Holmfield, and other good trotters in The Bohemian, a dual Trotters Derby winner, War Spirit (Breeders Crown 3YO), Cee Ar (Rowe Cup) and Running On Time.

Penny Bobbins is well bred

Penny Bobbins, who won her fifth race at Melton recently, is a five-year-old mare expected to make rapid progress through the classes.

Bred by Greg, Jack and Kath Fusinato, she has a great deal more in her favour on the score of blood than most. By Changeover , who sired 1:50 performers in Risk, Glengarry Knight and Franco Totem, Penny Bobbins is out of the Safely Kept mare Cyclone Dora whose dam, Hot Torado, the dam of seven winners, really established the Trix Pointer tribe in Australia to some purpose.

Hot Torado was the dam of the Horsham Cup winner Cyclone George 1:56.6 ($164,595) and the Moonee Valley winner Cyclone Force (1:57.6) and the second dam of the Victoria Ladysship Cup winner Jazzam 1:53.6 ($231,415), Maywyn’s Storm 1:54.2 ($165,925) and Most Happy Cullen (1:52).

Penny Bobbins ranks as a sister to the Menangle and Albion Park winner Change Of Mind 1:51.1 ($198,216) and a half-sister to the promising Cyclone Jim (1:55.3).

Siring feat by Bettor’s Delight

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight at Gloucester Park last weekend, when he sired five winners on the nine-race card,

The Woodlands Stud flagship’s winners were the NZ bred Chicago Bull, Ultimate Offer, Cyclone Banner and Forgotten Highway and the locally bred three-year-old filly Stars Of Diamonds.

Furthermore, Bettor’s Delight figured as the damsire of another winner Fake News (by Alta Christiano).