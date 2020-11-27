Weekly spotlight on Breeding

When she won the $300,000 Breeders Crown at Melton last Saturday, Ladies In Red scored her seventh success from seven starts, and she is entitled to be rated as the season’s top two-year-old filly.

Earlier in the season, she won the Tatlow Stakes and the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic at Melton. Ladies In Red’s two-year-old earnings totalled $227,490.

Ladies In Red ranks as a sister to the Derby winner and dual Breeders Crown champion Our Little General 1:49.8 ($712,852) and a half-sister to the good Melton winner Kasbah Kid 1:53.1 ($185,520), being a filly by the Matt’s Scooter horse, Mach Three , from the American-bred mare Kabbalah Karen B 1:52.8 ($285,098), by Western Terror from Mib Hanover (1:55.6), by Tyler B.

Mib Hanover was a most successful broodmare, being also the dam of the Dan Patch winner Cammibest 1:50 ($1 million), a successful sire in Queensland, It’s That Time (1:49.4), Tomy Terror (1:50.4), Only The Best (1:50.8) and Marietta Hall (1:51.2), all Stakes winners in America.

Ladies In Red was bred and is raced by Melbourne breeders Bill and Anne Anderson.

The Pantheist is tops

The Pantheist, who won the $200,000 Breeders Crown for three-year-old fillies at Melton, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she finished second to Jemstone in the Vicbred semi-final.

She has maintained her form in her three-year-old racing with six wins and three seconds in 10 starts.

She is a filly by the Cam’s Card Shark horse, Bettor’s Delight , from the smart racemare Paintball 1:54.4 ($100,508), who left others in Holi Starzzz (1:56.1), a finalist in the 2YO Breeders Crown, and Ballterra.

Paintball ranks as a sister to a grand pacer and Vicbred champion in Out To Play, being by Art Major from Play Ball, by Presidential Ball from Secret Life, by Safely Kept.

This is the family which produced such winners as Ride High (1:49), the A. G. Hunter Cup winner Safe And Sound, the Breeders Crown champions Rocknroll Magic, Lovelist and Beauty Secret, Major Secret (NSW Derby) and The Good Times.

The Pantheist

Major Moth leading Victorian two-year-old

When he won the $300,000 Breeders Crown last Saturday Major Moth proved himself the top Victorian two-year-old colt of the current season.

It was his third success on end, and he outsprinted the best youngsters in the country after enjoying a saloon passage. In six starts Major Moth has now won four and been once placed for $175,565 in stakes for Maryborough breeders Len and Irene Parker, who also race the colt.

By the Artsplace horse Art Major , he is out of a capable racemare in Macy Lila (1:58.6) and the second of her produce to race. Macy Lila, who won seven races and was a Vicbred finalist at 3, is a Presidential Ball mare from Majestic Moth (2:01.9), by Riverlea Jack (Group winning son of Bravado Hanover) from Mystic Moth, by Jerry Adios from the Kudos mare Moon Moth, who established a great winning line for the Parker family.

Moon Moth, a Melbourne Showgrounds winner, left three winners including Mighty Moth (10 wins) and the unraced Mystic Moth, the third dam of Major Moth. Mystic Moth figured as the dam of Majestic Moth (11 wins) and the grand-dam of the high class juveniles Lively Moth 1:53.1 ($232,585) and Flying Moth 1:53.1 ($123,355).

Major Moth was one of two Breeders Crown champions that can trace their origins back to the famed Adelaide Hill stud, Huntly, near Bendigo of Robert Matchett and Bob Crowe. Moon Moth was a granddaughter of the Great Derby mare Raywood Derby, who was from a Tennessee Direct mare from Victoria, by All Style, who were all owned by the Matchett’s.

The Father Patrick filly Sangreal, winner of the two-year-old trotting fillies’ Breeders Crown, traces back to Lady Venture, a mare by the imported Directway, who also stood at Adelaide Hill stud.

Major Moth

Breeders Crown winner by Majestic Son

Watts Up Majestic, a brilliant young trotter by Majestic Son from Rainbow Maori (a member of the same maternal line as the Inter Dominion champion Bay Johnny), notched his most important success when he won the $100,000 Breeders Crown at Melton.

Watts Up Majestic is trained by Chris Svanosio and owned by Sydneysider Bradley Watts, who bred him.

By Majestic Son, who sired the Breeders Crown three-year-old winner Cover Of Darkness on the same night, Watts Up Majestic is out of the Maori’s Idol mare Rainbow Maori, who left other trotting winners in Rainbow Jay Jay (1:59.2, 14 wins) and Watts Up Maori (1:58.6).

Rainbow Maori was out of the Harold Park winner Diamond Ski, who ranked as a half-sister to a NSW Carousel winner in Apre Ski.

Rainbow Maori was 21 when she left Watts Up Majestic.

Wolf Stride is Cups material

Wolf Stride, who won the $60,000 Breeders Crown Graduate Free-for-all and is regarded as Grand Circuit material of the highest order, is a four-year-old gelding by Rock N Roll Heaven from Lilac Stride, a Breeders Crown winner who took a record of 1:54.4.

He is a member of an old time family, which was represented by a winner at Gloucester Park in To Fast To Serious on the same night as Wolf Stride won.

Lilac Stride was an Art Major mare from Labretta Franco (1:58.5), by Falcon Seelster from Looks The Part, by Nero’s B B from Living Doll, by Lordship.

Labretta Franco was the dam of a useful pacer in Gypsy Stride (1:54.9), who won five races and also of Always A Stride (1:55.1), a brother to Lilac Stride who won three. Miss Labretta, an Artiscape mare from Labretta Franco, left the NSW winners Four Starz Stride (1:54.4) and Yaya’s Hot Heart (1:54.8).

Wolf Stride ranks as a three-quarter brother to the Group 3 winner Cherry Stride 1:51.2 ($129,830).

Wolf Stride

Star trotter by Imperial Count

A four-year-old mare to take high ranking in Victoria is Keayang Livana, one of the first commercial crop sired by Imperial Count , who is now at the stud in New Zealand.

Keayang Livana has won seven four-year-old races and been four times placed for $58,830, a worthwhile return for the $8,500 paid for her as a yearling. She won the Group 2 Breeders Crown Championship in the smart time of 2:00, and appears every bit as good as the Victorians rate her.

She is out of Poignant, by Sundon from a useful racemare in Be Positive, by Game Pride (son of Hickory Pride) and tracing back to the NZ mare Mavis Wood. Poignant was a half-sister to the cups winning trotters Posimistic 2:01 ($136,043), Exuberant (15 wins and $108,205) and Got It Show It.

Keayang Livana was bred by former leading Goulburn Valley studmaster Kevin Newbound.

Leonidas in 1:48

The Mach Three four-year-old Leonidas became the second Australian bred pacer to hoist a 1:48 record when he won the $100,000 Potomac Pace at Rosecroft Raceway, Maryland recently.

Leonidas, who won his way back to a NR111 mark in Australia – his last success was at Bendigo in June when awaiting shipment – and in America he has run up an outstanding score. From nine starts he has won five and been three times placed for $US103,310 in stakes.

Raced in Australia by the Roger Bazley Syndicate, who also bred him, he is a four-year-old gelding by Mach Three from Roger’s Joy (1:58.1), a daughter of Bella Joy 1:55.8 ($109,849), dam of Group 1 winners in Supersonic Miss 1:52.6 ($373,722) and Goodtime Heaven 1:52 ($284,087) and others in Jukebox Music 1:53.6 ($334,301) and Bella Shine (1:55.5).

Bella Shine, a Bettor’s Delight mare, won eight races in NSW and became the dam of Shineonucrazy Diamond, who took a mile mark of 1:50 in America, and the recent Albion Park winner Major Mucha (1:54.7).

Bella Joy was out of Intrude, a noted producer by Fake Left from Avonali, by Toliver Hanover from Stormy Helen, by Stormyway and tracing to the taproot Buckland’s Mare (by Vancleve).

Intrude produced a champion racemare in Make Mine Cullen (1:53, winner of 40 races and $874,178) and others in Roger’s Passion 1:56.6 ($136,446), Billy Badlands 1:55.7 ($122,805) and Intrusive (1:56.5).

But the second generation of Intrude’s family has bred on with the same distinction as she did. She figures as the grand-dam of the SA Pacing Cup winner Sicario 1:53.8 ($435,825), College Chapel (Bathurst Gold Crown), the NSW Breeders Challenge winner Obahma Joy 1:53.2 ($180,618), Make Mine Heaven (Young Cup) and Kingofthestars 1:53.5 ($134,414).

Raider Stakes winner

The Group 2 $50,000 Raider Stakes, one of Tasmania’s major four-year-old classics of the season, was won by Pardoe Plugga, a gelding by Western Edition from Hotline.

Pardoe Plugga, who was making only his third appearance at Devonport, belongs to one of Australasia’s most successful classic winning families, that founded by the American bred mare Trix Pointer (2:09.4), by Demonio.

Pardoe Plugga’s dam, Hotline, was by a crack Riverina youngster in River Khan (2:00.8, who traces back to the American bred mare Her Ladyship, by Abbedale), from Scepticism, by Safely Kept from the Young Dancer mare Queen Of The Fairies, dam of a useful trotter in Figment (2:06.1), who, in turn, left the Australasian Trotting Championship and Vicbred winner Fabrication 1:58.2 ($205,580).

Queen Of The Fairies was a half-sister to the Derby winner Doubter, the top filly Precise and the unraced Hot Foot, who established one of the leading families in Australia today.

Well related three-year-old

Cant Top This, who won at Ballarat recently, leading throughout and scoring by the staggering margin of 50 metres, has now won three races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a three-year-old half-brother by Rock N Roll Heaven to a brilliant but unsound pacer in Ideal For Real 1:54.4 ($324,600).

Ideal For Real, an American Ideal horse, won 13 races including the NSW Derby and Vicbred Super Series, and had he been 100 percent sound there is no saying the form he may have produced.

Their dam, the American-bred Tamara Hall, a Real Desire mare from the Canadian 2YO Filly of the Year Tabloid (1:53.6), by No Nukes from the Albatross mare Next Chapter, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides Ideal For Real and Cant Top This, others of her progeny have been The Deal 1:59.2 (8 wins), Cowgirlsnlace and recent two-year-old winner Dream The Dream (1:56.5).

Unraced, Tamara Hall was a half-sister to The Globe 1:50.6 ($772,462), who stood stud in Queensland, the US Pacing Championship winner BJ’s Whirlwind (1:49.2) and True Blue Hall (1:49.2).

Eighth winner from broodmare

When the Captaintreacherous two-year-old Captain Wilson won in runaway fashion at Warragul last weekend, he credited his dam Saabette with her eighth individual winner.

Captain Wilson, one of the first crop by Captaintreacherous, had finished on the heels of the placegetters at his previous four attempts. Others from Saabette to win have been Lierre Noir (1:54.4), a Group 3 winner at Melton, the dual Tamworth Cup winner Gottashopearly (1:53.1), Bettor’s Ace 1:56 (WA Champagne Classic), Plan Ce (1:53.6), Gozo Beach (1:55.2), Aces Running (1:58.9), Alashell and now Captain Wilson.

Saabette, who is now in her 20th year, has since produced a yearling colt by Betting Line.

Saabette (1:56.2) is a Classic Garry mare from the noted producer Soky’s Number (by Soky’s Atom), the dam of the WA Pacing Cup and Derby winner Saab, former 2YO of the Year Talladega, Saabella (Vicbred 4YO) and so on.

Peter Wharton