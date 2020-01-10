Weekly spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Bendigo Cup winner’s family background

The Terang horse Code Bailey, the track record-breaking winner of the Group 2 $70,000 Garrard’s Horse & Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup, is a member of New Zealand’s top ranking standardbred families.

Code Bailey, who has won 16 races and $169,585 in stakes, is a five-year-old entire by the In The Pocket horse Christian Cullen , a legendary pacer who topped the sire’s list in both Australia and NZ.

Taffeta Bromac, the dam of Code Bailey, was by the American import Badlands Hanover , from Trapiche, by Pacific Rocket from the Noodlum mare Burgundy Lass, dam of the dual NZ Cup winner, Horse of the Year and successful colonial sire Il Vicolo .

The winner of three races, Taffeta Bromac also ranks as the dam of the Gloucester Park winner Trust My Judgement 1:58 ($95,650 to date).

Burgundy Lass founded a most successful branch of the Regina family. She was the grand- dam of Stunin Cullen ($1.3million), Gotta Go Cullen ($1.1million) and Coburg, all Group 1 winners, and the third dam of the Caduceus Club Classic winner Veste (dam of recent 2YO winner It’s All About Faith), Match Point 1:51.6 ($194,501) and The Culture (1:51.6).

Our Triple Play, a multiple Group winner in NSW, is also a member of this fine family.

Brother to Smolda

Scorcha, a three-year-old brother to the Inter Dominion champion and A. G. Hunter Cup winner Smolda, made an auspicious debut at the Cobram Cup meeting.

Forced to sit parked from the outset, the gelding careered away in the closing stages to score by 11 metres in a 1:57.8 rating over 1670 metres.

Bred and raced by Paul Blackshaw, of Wangaratta, Scorcha is a gelding by Courage Under Fire out of Under The Mattress (1:58), a capable racemare by Safely Kept from Lotsa Wealth, by Entrepreneur from the Golden Wealth mare Tara Wealth.

Under The Mattress, who won 17 races and earned $105,711, ranked as a half-sister to seven winners including the Tasmanian Derby winner Ginger Bliss 1:53.7 ($191,917), her dam, Lotsa Wealth, being a half-sister to the Gloucester Park winner Balthazar.

Won Simpson Memorial

Winner of the Paleface Adios Classic as a two-year-old last season, Governor Jujon downed the top three-year-olds in the Group 2 $50,000 Simpson Memorial at Menangle on Monday.



Governor Jujon pictured in a previous win --Dan Costello photo Governor Jujon pictured in a previous win --Dan Costello photo

Governor Jujon has been sparingly raced but has proved himself a young pacer of great ability. By Cammibest , who stands at Burwood Stud in Queensland who bred the Simpson winner, Governor Jujon is out of a capable racemare in Fifth And Broadway (1:56.7), by Western Terror from the Muckalee Strike mare Broadway Gal, who left a string of classic winners including the Victoria Oaks winner and dual Sires Stakes champion Broadway’s Best ($643,091).

A Star from top WA mare

One of the most consistent mares in Victoria so far this season is All Starzzz Megan, who downed a handy field in the Graham Goffin Memorial at Melton.



All Starzzz Megan --Ararat Harness Racing photo All Starzzz Megan --Ararat Harness Racing photo

An eight-year-old mare by Four Starzzz Shark , she is out of a top flight WA racemare in Lady De Beau and the second of her produce to race. Lady De Beau, who totted up 15 wins and $206,097, was by Million To One from Perfect Lass, by Cadillac from the El Patron mare Imapet, and tracing to a noted foundation mare in Free Advice, ancestress of horses the calibre of Welcome Advice, Rip Van Winkle, Dale Spring and Allwood’s Chief.

Half-brothers win at Penrith

It was no mean feat for the half-brothers Chewalla (by American Ideal ) and Tupelo Beach (by Somebeachsomewhere ) to win consecutive races at Penrith recently.

Both were bred and are raced by American cousins Marc Hanover and Gordon Banks and are trained by Kevin Pizzuto.

My Tupelo Honey (1:59.8), the dam of Chewalla and Tupelo Beach, was out of a champion racemare in Tupelo Rose, who took a record of 1:51.4, earned $879,867 and won 35 races including a record four Oaks classics. Besides My Tupelo Honey, she was also the dam of Willy Mucha 1:50.2 ($390,400), the Addington winner Tupelo Mississippi and the three year-old Gracelands Rose, who qualified in September.

Two of Tupelo Rose’s daughters, Kiwi Rose and Capelo Rose, bred on with marked successes. Kiwi Rose left the Tasmanian Derby and Terang Cup winner Maraetai 1:52.3 ($157,710) and the Melton and Albion Park victor Glenferrie Boss 1:53.6 ($87,740), while Capelo Rose is the dam of the Ontario Sire Stakes champions Machapelo 1:51.4 ($653,082) and Capela 1:52.8 ($254,115) and the Little Brown Jug heat winner Resistance Futile 1:49.2 ($402,109).

Other members of this family have been The Tupelo Flash 1:52.2 ($169,800), Our Ideal Act (Northam Cup) and Mayhem Seelster 1:51.6 ($300,709).

Group winner from top American family

Our Millionaire, who has won seven races in quick time this season, and has graduated to a NR 85 mark, is regarded as one of the best young pacers in the country. He notched his sixth win on end when he outclassed a smart lineup in the Group 3 $30,000 Metropolitan Pace Final at Melton last Saturday.



Our Millionaire --Stuart McCormick photo Our Millionaire --Stuart McCormick photo

Our Millionaire has an all-American breeding background and one which has been most successful. By the Little Brown Jug winner Million Dollar Cam (son of Cam’s Card Shark ), he is out of the Western Ideal mare Rarified Air, who was unraced and first bred from in America.

Rarified Air, who was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, was out of the studbook gem Rich N Elegant, by Direct Scooter from Proven Perfect, by Abercrombie from the Shadow Wave mare Shifting Sands, who founded a noted branch of the Golden Miss family.

Rich N Elegant was the dam of seven classic winners, five successful siring sons and the winners of around $6 million including Rocknroll Hanover, Royalflush Hanover and Red River Hanover.

Noted family of trotters

Mr Sundon, who won the $50,000 Trotters Cup at Gloucester Park in track record time and has now won his last three races, is a six-year-old gelding expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of Ross Olivieri’s Oakford team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Sundon , the leading sire on both sides of the Tasman for over a decade, Mr Sundon is out of the Gee Whiz II mare Geena Hest, a capable racemare who is proving a very successful broodmare.

Besides Mr Sundon, she is also the dam of The Redwood winner Maidstone Miss, Countessa Hest Tr 2:01.5 ($137,858), Dreamit (Tr 2:00.8), Geena’s Success (Tr 1:59.6) and the Pine Chip mare Anreca Hest, dam of the NZ Trotting Stakes and Inter Dominion heat winner The Fiery

Ginga Tr 2:00.1 ($397,927).

Another daughter, Rosedorae, is the dam of the talented Victorian square-gaiter BD Khaosan Tr 2:01.2 (11 wins and $93,238 to date).

Mr Sundon is the tenth and last foal of Geena Hest. By the Speedy Crown horse Gee Whiz II, Geena Hest was out of Lisa Hest (Tr 2:03.7), by

Count Bay from Den Hest (4 wins), by Johnny Globe from Mocassin, the dam of the Inter Dominion Trotting Grand Final winner Stylish Major and his full brother, the ID Consolation winner Le Chant.

Tasmanian yearling sale on February 15

The 2020 Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale will be held at Carrick Park, near Launceston, on Saturday, February 15. The sale has attracted 21 entries from many of the State’s leading breeders.

The on-line catalogue can be viewed at tasracingcorporate.com.au Hard copy cataloguesare available from all tracks.

First winner by trotting sire

The Sundon horse, Red Samurai, a cups winning trotter and who stood stud in Victoria, was represented by his first winner when Peachee was successful at Pinjarra (WA).

Peachee has been placed twice from six starts as a three-year-old last season. Raced and trained by his breeder, Nigel Johns, Peachee is out of the Continentalman mare Continentalcastleton (Tr 2:06.1), whose dam, Gee Castleton was by Gee Whiz II from the Tarport Coulter mare Margaret Castleton, who left several useful winners including a Free-For-All trotter in Boy Castleton, who won in 2:00 in America.

Art Meeker’s death

One of Tasmania’s best known standardbred veterinarians and studmasters, Dr Art Meeker, of Hobart, died last Saturday as a result of an injury sustained in a fall aged 79. Meeker, an American native, conducted the Neptune Stud for almost 20 years.

The stud stood the imported stallions Holly Sand, Scotch Luck and Duke Duane, who sired more than 360 winners between them and made a substantial mark on Tasmanian breeding and racing.

When Neptune Stud closed down in 1990, he established a mobile veterinary clinic, making up to 20 visits in a day in southern Tasmania.

Meeker was recognised for his services to the industry by being awarded the Edgar Tatlow Medal in 2015.

USA Dan Patch Award winners

The divisional winners for the 2019 Dan Patch Awards were announced recently.

The winners were:

2YO Colt/Gelding: Tall Dark Stranger (Bettor’s Delight-Precocious Beauty-Art Major)

2YO Filly: Lyons Sentinel (Captaintreacherous-Tutu Hanover-Western Ideal)

3YO Colt/Gelding: Bettor’s Wish (Bettor’s Delight-Lifetime Star-Western Ideal)

3YO Filly: Warrawee Ubeaut (Sweet Lou-Great Memories-Apache’s Fame)

Aged Horse/Gelding: McWicked (McArdle-Western Sahara-Western Ideal)

Aged Mare: Shartin N (Tintin In America-Bagdarin-Live Or Die)

2YO Trotting Colt/Gelding: Real Cool Sam (Muscle Hill-Cooler Schooner-Broadway Hall)

2YO Trotting Filly: Ramona Hill (Muscle Hill-Lock Down Lindy-Lucky Chucky)

3YO Trotting Colt/Gelding: Greenshoe (Father Patrick-Designed To Be-Donato Hanover)

3YO Trotting Filly: When Dovescry (Muscle Hill-Cedar Dove-Andover Hall)

Aged Trotting Horse/Gelding: Six Pack (Muscle Mass-Pleasing Lady-Cantab Hall)

Aged Trotting Mare: Atlanta (Chapter Seven-Hemi Blue Chip-Cantab Hall)