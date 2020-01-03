Weekly spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Melton winners closely related

Somewhere Secret and Always Fast, who won on the same card at Melton last Saturday, both belong to the same maternal family.

Somewhere Secret, a six-year-old entire by Somebeachsomewhere, is out of a capable racemare in Secret Life, by Safely Kept from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from the noted Windshield Wiper mare Larrakeyah Lady.

While, Always Fast, a four-year-old son of Always A Virgin, is out of All The Magic, by Live Or Die out of the Presidential Ball mare Celebrity Ball, a half-sister to Lifeline, the grand-dam of Somewhere Secret.

Secret Life, the dam of Somewhere Secret, took a record of 1:58.6, won 11 races and $86,798 in stakes and became the dam of seven winners, five of whom took records of better than 2:00 including the Group 1 winners Beauty Secret 1:52.4 ($425,921) and Major Secret 1:55.1 ($464,872), now at the stud in South Australia.

Secret Life is also the second dam of the Vicbred 3YO Final winner Out To Play 1:54.7 ($128,995), the SA Southern Cross winners That’s Perfect 1:53.8 ($121,32) and Perfect Look (1:53) and Striking Beauty 1:54.7 ($103,907).

Only lightly raced, All The Magic, besides Always Fast, ranks as the dam of a potential liner in Ride High (1:55.2), the winner of 10 of his 11 starts and $211,547, and the former Australian 3YO Filly of the Year Rocknroll Magic 1:54.5 ($466,183).

The Larrakeyah Lady family has earned a place all of its own in producing racemares such as Beauty Secret, Rocknroll Magic, The Good Times - all Group 1 winners – and colts in the same class such as Safe And Sound, Massarua, Exciteusinthecity, Ride High, and others.

Auckland Cup winner has rich relations

Self Assured, the brilliant winner of the $245,000 Trilliant Trust Auckland Cup, main race of the Auckland Cup carnival at Alexandra Park, is a Bettor’s Delight gelding from the same family as that which produced the champion pacer Lazarus.

A four-year-old, Self Assured has not raced a great deal. He did not race at two and was undefeated in six starts at three including the Queensland Derby.

Star Of Venus, the winning dam of Self Assured, has the amazing record of leaving five winners from five foals of racing age – all Group/Listed winners and $100,000 earners - and to different sires. Besides Self Assured, she is also the dam of Caviar Star 1:55.2 ($154,727), Star Of Memphis 1:52.9 ($123,320), Vega Star 1:51.2 ($121,178) and Star Of Dionysis 1:53.6 ($118,449).

Star Of Venus ranks as a half-sister to a cup class pacer in Star Galleria 1:53.9 ($360,365), being by Christian Cullen out of Starlitnight, a Tuapeka Knight mare out of the prolific producer Star Of Bethlehem.

Self Assured was one of four winners on the Cup program sired by Bettor’s Delight, the others being Amazing Dream (Sires Stakes 3YO Fillies Championship), One Change (NZ Yearling Sales Series Final) and the two-year-old Krug.

One Change is derby material

When he won the $195,000 NZ Yearling Sales Series Final at Auckland, One Change scored his third success for the term, and he is entitled to be rated as this season’s top three-year-old pacer.

Earlier in the season he won the Sires’ Stakes Final at Addington of $156,400. From 11 starts, the colt has won eight times and been three times placed for $493,242 in stakes.

One Change ranks as a half-brother to the Sires’ Stakes heat winner Renske B, being a colt by Bettor’s Delight from Changedown, by Falcon Seelster from the smart racemare Chaangerr (1:58.7), by Vance Hanover from the Tufty mare Nell’s Pride, the dam of millionaire pacer Chokin.

Changedown, who was unraced, was a half-sister to eight winners including the NZ Cup and Derby winner Changeover ($2.3 million), now standing stud in Queensland, Change Stride 1:50 (USA) and the Gloucester Park, Melton and Menangle winner Change Gear (1:52.8).

Major Martini top WA three-year-old

The Art Major gelding Major Martini, who was last season’s top rating two-year-old in Western Australia, confirmed his class when he outsprinted a smart three-year-old lineup at Gloucester Park last Friday.

Actually he was a class above his rivals, and was not seriously tested in running out the 2130 metres in a 1:58 rate, the last 800 in 55.2 and 400 in 27.3.

A $44,000 purchase at the 2018 APG Perth sale, Major Martini, who was bred by Steve Johnson, has banked $163,593 from four wins and four placings in nine starts.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Art Major, he is out of the Sutter Hanover mare Gaetana Nicole, whose dam, Hold Tight, the dam of five winners, was a half-sister to the Australian Pacing Gold and dual Derby winner Albuquerque ($322,630).

This is the family that produced such winners as David Hercules, Fake Embrace, Supreme Royalty, Cosmic Flight and Cosmic Legacy.

From imported mare

The Storm Inside, who hoisted a new track record of 1:50.7 at Ballarat on Boxing Day night, and who has been successful in 16 of his 18 starts, has a pedigree of more than usual interest in that he traces back to Fanny Skinner – one of America’s leading taproot mares – on both sides.

The Storm Inside is one of the last commercial crop of a top colt pacer and classic winner in Rocknroll Hanover, a Western Ideal horse who died a few years ago. Rocknroll Hanover enjoyed a good measure of success at the stud in America, Australia and New Zealand.

Spirited Storm, the dam of The Storm Inside, is a daughter of the great Artsplace and was imported from America by Goulburn Valley breeders Helen and the late Graham Head. She has produced five winners – all inside 2:00 – from six foals to race so far and they have won 39 races and $543,000 in stakes.

Spirit’s Storm dam, Stormy Pursuit, was a Storm Damage mare from Blue Horizon, by Meadow Skipper from Shifting Scene. This branch of the Fanny Skinner tribe produced the leading Australian sires Panorama, Grinfromeartoear and Safely Kept.

Leading sire’s absence a loss

The results of three-year-old racing in Australia has further demonstrated the loss of Hurrikane Kingcole to breeders.

With a first crop of only 35 foals, he sired Youaremysunshine, winner of the Victoria Youthful Stakes and a winner in 1:55.8 at Melton last Saturday, Our Balou, who was twice placed at Group level, Frost En Ice, winner of the Burwood Stud 2YO Classic, Venus Jujon and Xaviers Hurrikane.

In all, Hurrikane Kingcole has sired 14 winners for $305,891, making him the leading first crop sire in Australia. Youaremy Sunshine’s earnings totalled $94,540.

And in North America, Hurrikane Kingcole, from only nine foals, left the Stakes winners Hurrikane Emperor 1:49.6 ($369,476), Hurrikane Empress 1:52 ($219,902) and Hurrikanesky 1:54.8 ($107,900).

Sammy Showdown promising trotter

Sammy Showdown, who has won three races in quick time this season at Melton, and has graduated to a 69 mark, is regarded as one of the best young trotters in Victoria.

He is a four-year-old gelding by the S J’s Photo horse Bacardi Lindy, who has enjoyed a good measure of success in Australia and is now at the stud in New Zealand.

Sammy Showdown is the first foal of Alabama Showdown, a Yankee Paco mare from Alabama Salute Tr 2:08.3 (6 wins), by Gee Whiz II from Viva Evander, by Great Evander from the Light Brigade mare Carol’s Pride.

Alabama Showdown, who was unraced, ranked as a half-sister to six winners including a cup class square-gaiter in Alabama’s Idol (Tr 2:04.3), the winner of 17 races and $187,240) and others in Alabamadon (10 wins) and Alabama Skeeta Tr 2:00.8 (9 wins).

The best member of this family was the Earl gelding Earldom, a prolific winner at Harold Park and Menangle in the 2000’s.

Sammy Showdown was bred by Bacchus Marsh real estate agent Graeme Rayner, who shares ownership with trainer Kylie Sugars.

Benalong Valley’s family background

Benalong Valley, winner of the Group 3 $30,600 Inter City Pace Final at Maitland, is a five-year-old Shadow Play gelding with a strong NZ breeding background.

Bred by Lord Valley Lodge, he ranks as a half-brother to the Melton winner Frankie Valley (1:56.5), being by Shadow Play from the Island Fantasy mare Cedar Valley (1:55.1), whose dam Tricky Valley was by Tricky Dick (a son of Lordship) from Red Valley, by Brutus Blue Chip from Totara Valley, the dam of champion WA pacer Village Kid.

Cedar Valley, a Moonee Valley and Harold Park winner, was a half-sister to the top flight Tasmanian pacer Dontfencemein 1:57.2 ($272,760) and the Casey Classic and Stawell Cup winner Larado 1:54.7 ($179,178).

Ruby Dazzler, winner of the WA Oaks and Diamond Classic, Tee Pee Village ($249,959) and Indy Village (NZ Wyndham Cup) and others all belong to this fine family.

First 2YO winner

The Art Major colt Ultimate Exclusive won the first two-year-old race in Australia this season at Kilmore.

Bred by Pinaroo Park, the colt is out of a smart racemare in Saved A Corka (by Armbro Operative), a winner of 24 races including the SA Oaks and Southern Cross Final and $130,397.

At the stud Saved A Corka left the Southern Cross winners Aspiring Artist 1:52.7 ($170,307) and Rap Artist ($108,041), the SA Derby winner Major Exclusive (1:55) and Our Little Artist (16 wins), all fully related to the Ultimate Exclusive.

Bettor’s Delight top USA sire

Bettor’s Delight is America’s top money-winning sire for the sixth time in the past nine years. During the closing season his stock won a record $25.7 million in stakes.

Somebeachsomewhere, the leading sire in 2016 and 2017, finished runner-up with $22.4 million. American Ideal was in third position with $16 million.

Captaintreacherous, who finished fifth on the All Aged list, topped the two and three-year-old premierships.

Muscle Hill topped the trotters’ section for the fourth year on end with a record $12.2 million, more than $4 million ahead of the second placed Chapter Seven.

Muscle Hill was also the premier sire of two and three-year-old trotters.