Weekly spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Melton winners closely related

Somewhere Secret and Keayang Secret, who won consecutive races at Melton last Friday night, belong to the same maternal family.

Somewhere Secret, a six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere entire, is out of Secret Life (1:58.6), a Safely Kept mare from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from the Windshield Wiper mare Larrakeyah Lady.

While Keayang Secret, a six-year-old Always A Virgin mare, is from Feel The Magic (1:59.6), by Fully Loaded from the What’s Next mare Dreams, a half-sister to Lifeline, the grand-dam of Somewhere Secret.

Somewhere Secret, who holds a record of 1:53.8, has won six of his 10 starts to date, while Keayang Secret has won nine races, $85,683 and has mile mark of 1:53.2.

The Larrakeyah Lady tribe is the fastest moving family of pacers in the Australian stud book. Recent winners from it have been Ride High, winner of the Victorian 4YO and 5YO Championship, My Celebrity, That’s Perfect, Perfect Major and Go In Style.

NZ breds dominate Norm’s Daughter

The Group 2 $50,000 Norm’s Daughter Classic, run at Gloucester Park last Friday night, proved a triumph for the NZ breeding industry as four of the first five placegetters were bred in the Shaky Isles.

Our Alfie Romeo, the brilliant end-to-end winner, is a five-year-old daughter of the Presidential Ball horse Washington VC and the capable Holmes Hanover mare Holmezy (1:58.5), the dam of earlier winners in Holm Three 1:55.2 ($113,192), a country cups winner in NSW, and Raffy Roo (1:59.8).

Arma Indie (by Well Said ), Dracarys (by Bettor’s Delight ) and Just Rockon Bye (by Christian Cullen ), who finished second, third and fifth respectively, were all bred in NZ.

Geelong Cup winner’s background

The Somebeachsomewhere six-year-old Phoenix Prince is proving one of the finds of the season in Victoria. He won the Sokyola Sprint in 1:52 at Melton and the Group 2 $60,000 Geelong Pacing Cup in track record time in consecutive starts.

Phoenix Prince has not raced a great deal. He did not race at two, and from 27 career starts he has won 15 and been twice placed fort $159,630.

A tough customer, Phoenix Prince is a gelding, being by Somebeachsomewhere from Classic Cathy, dam also of useful winners in Real Hammer ($106,572), Goonly (1:53.4) and On Shore.

Classic Garry was sired by Classic Garry (a champion Australian bred sire) out of the Lock Up mare Sans Pareil, who left 11 winners from 11 starters including the Group/Listed winners Part Of Glory, Swishinon and Triumph Lad. She figures as the second dam of the good Gloucester Park winner Baggy Pants, a capable Victorian racemare in Fine Glance and Udoit (Tas. 3YO Ch’ship).

Sans Pareil was out of Filet Mignon, by U Scott from La Mignon, by Light Brigade from Parisienne, who founded one of Australasia’s most successful classic-winning families.

SA yearling sale purchase salutes

Three-year-old Sir Roman, who realised the top price of $36,000 at the 2018 Allwood Stud SA Yearling Sale, won on its debut at Globe Derby Park on Saturday night. The free-legger sat parked throughout before scoring in a 1:58.5 rate over 1800 metres.

A gelding by Somebeachsomewhere (son of Mach Three ), he is out of a classic winner Morgan Abby (1:55.7), who ranked as a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO champion Its Only Rocknroll 1:50.8 ($374,102).

Sir Roman was bred and raised by Benstud Standardbreds, of Katunga (Vic.), who offered him at the Adelaide sale.

15th foal a winner

Promising Art Major three-year-old Theagenes, who won his second race at Dubbo on Sunday, is the fifteenth and last foal of his dam, the Golden Greek mare Willing Greek.

Willing Greek is also the dam of the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Grand Stride 1:52.4 ($324,658) and Sapphire Stride 1:52.2 ($134,115), the Tatlow winner Katasopos, dam of the Paleface Adios Classic winner Copper Coast 1:52.2 ($281,463) and Kalypso, the dam of millionaire pacer and sire Caribbean Blaster .

Willing Greek was a Golden Greek mare from the Bathurst Gold Tiara winner Willing Whiz, by Armbro Whiz from Willing Way, by Hilarious Way from the Ringo mare Willing To Go, the dam of the Interdom heat and Fremantle Cup winner Willadios.

Son of Inter Dominion winner

The eight-year-old Gus An Maori, who overcame a 30 metre handicap to win at Horsham recently, is a son of the 2004 Inter Dominion Trotting champion Sumthingaboutmaori

By the great Angus Hall , the gelding has won eight races so far and $44,815 in stakes.

Sumthingaboutmaori, whose grand-dam Maori Trump and third dam Maori Miss both claimed Broodmare of the Year titles, has thrown only three winners from 12 foals of racing age but her daughters are making an impact at stud.

Sumthingaboutmaori ranks as the second dam of Maorisfavouritesun Tr 1:55.1 ($211,718), the Holmfield winner Four Walls (Tr 1:57.7), Agent Maori Tr 1:55.8 ($110,155) and Abitofmagic (Tr 1:59.6), all ‘black type’ square-gaiters.

Top priced trotting yearling wins on debut

Three-year-old Aldebaran Knox, who sold for an Australian record price of $90,000 at the 2018 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale in Melbourne, was a most impressive winner on debut at Maryborough on Monday.

The well grown colt took full advantage of a soft trip to power past his rivals in the home straight, running the last 800 in 59.

Bred by Duncan McPherson, Aldebaran Knox is a Muscle Hill colt out of the Sundon mare Kyvalley Aldebaran NZ whose dam, Chiola’s Lass, left the standout trotters Allegro Agitato and Skyvalley , who stands at Aldebaran Park.

Since producing Aldebaran Knox in 2016, Kyvalley Aldebaran has left a two-year-old filly by Love You , a yearling filly by Trixton and is carrying a positive test to the Breeders Crown champion Tactical Landing .

Sixth on end

The NZ bred four-year-old Cool Water Paddy won his sixth race on end in runaway fashion at Hobart last Sunday night. He is by the Christian Cullen horse, Ohoka Arizona, who is now at Bill LeSeuer’s stud near Melbourne.

Cool Water Paddy is out of Glentara, by Village Jasper from the NZ Marlborough Cup winner Rose Ayr, by Noodlum from the Smooth Fella mare Montrose (2:02), a daughter of Heathmount, the dam of Classiebawn (NZ Breeders Stakes), a high class pacer in Blair Logie and others.

Heathmount was a member of the immediate family of the multiple Group winner Classic Cullen 1:50.8 ($510,125) and the former NZ 3YO of the Year Laud.

Exciting USA purchase

Dual Victorian Breeder of the Year Bruce Edward, of Durham Park Standardbreds, has secured Faraday Hanover, a royally bred Somebeachsomewhere yearling filly for $US275,000 at the recent Harrisburg sales. This was the second highest price paid for a filly at the auction.

Faraday Hanover ranks as a sister to the Little Brown Jug winner Filibuster Hanover 1:48.6 ($1.6 million), being out of the Western Hanover mare Fashion Ecstasy whose dam, Galleria 1:49.2 ($1.8 million) is the dam of the world champion Gallie Bythebeach 1:49 ($749,898).

It is planned to race the filly in the US next year before shipping her to Australia.

Bathurst sale noms close Dec. 1

A reminder to breeders that entries for the 30th annual Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale close on December 1.

Entries can be lodged with auctioneer Graeme Board on phone 0408 636 273 or email gboard@bobberry.com.au or downloading an entry blank at www.graemeboard.com

The sale will be held on Sunday, March 22 during the Bathurst Gold Crown carnival.