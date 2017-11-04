Harness racing man accused of peddling drugs

A 21-year-old Golden Point man is one of three men accused of manufacturing drugs and selling them to Ballarat nightclub patrons.

Police allege Nathan Weightman was heavily involved in manufacturing and trafficking drugs across the Ballarat community, in particular selling in nightclubs, for a period of time in 2017.

Weightman was granted bail at the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Friday, while his two co-accused, Peter Moore, 20, and uncle Ian Weightman, 59, are yet to front court.

Detective Nathan Vercoe said police searched Weightman and Moore’s home on October 20 to find various drug paraphernalia in Moore’s bedroom, including a 30-gram block of methamphetamine worth $15,000.

He said Weightman told a co-accused in March he was purchasing a tablet press machine, which was eventually transported to his uncle’s Redan home for the purpose of manufacturing pills.

Detective Vercoe said powdered ecstasy was manufactured into 2000 pills in the shape of a Transformer worth $10,000 to $15,000.

In mid-2017 a further 2000 tablets were allegedly manufactured with a Homer Simpson brand.

Detective Vercoe said 20 to 50 pills per week were allegedly sold to patrons at a Ballarat nightclub on behalf of the accused’s. Police claim $7425 in cash was located at Weightman’s home.

Detective Vercoe said police opposed Weightman’s bail application because he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

But Weightman’s barrister George Georgiou, SC, said his client – a harness racing driver – was young, had no criminal history and had not been in custody until now.

Mr Georgiou said the prosecution case was weak in that Weightman’s co-accused had provided all the evidence to police, shifting the blame on him. He question Weightman’s involvement in the alleged operation.

“I would say they are all in it together. Ian Weightman has had the experience in doing it and Nathan is heavily involved at the moment,” Detective Vercoe said.

Weightman faces nine charges, including trafficking a commercial quantity of MDMA. He will return to court in January for a committal mention.

Reprinted with permission of The Courier