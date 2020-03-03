Well-deserved victory for Grant

Central Victorian hobby trainer Grant Innes was entitled to a little more confidence than usual when he headed off to the recent Maryborough harness racing meeting.

Innes had prepared sometimes unpredictable young square gaiter Vincent Kai to four placings from his previous five starts - and at start number 19, the horse made good of the glimpses of talent he had shown.

"He had certainly been knocking on the door. We made a few gear changes awhile back and ever since he's been doing everything right," an elated Innes said.

And Vincent Kai (Bacardi Lindy-Subitize (Armbro Variable), well handled by now Romsey based horseman Chris Svanosio, didn't put a foot wrong to take out the $7000 Maiden Trot last Friday afternoon.

Starting from the inside of the back row, Svanosio nursed the big-striding gelding in the early stages to settle near the rear. He then quickly got into the one-out running line and made his move down the back with a three-wide trail.

Vincent Kai looked the one to beat on the home corner when Svanosio joined the leading brigade and after the big fellow lengthened stride he flattened out nicely to charge away.

"His biggest issue was galloping and not getting away with them. But with some expert advice from Chris, along with Michael Bellman, who has also driven him, I reckon we are now on the right track," Innes said.

The four-year-old gelding was bred by Innes and his wife Franceen. The couple race him in partnership with son Joel, who lives in Perth, and daughter Barclay, married to Parwan horseman Bradley Barnes.

"Our daughter is a fifth generation of the family to be involved in harness racing," Innes said.

The Innes family had a huge amount of success a few years ago with Four Starzzz Shark sired filly Erico. She won nine races for $65,000 including the rich Super Sires Silver Pace for 2yo fillies at Melton in 2016 and then later the $10,000 Empire Stallions Vicbred Country Series Final. Unfortunately the pacer broke a pastern and had to be put down.

Grant and Franceen are based at the historic gold mining township of Inglewood, 45 kms north-west of Bendigo.

"I've been training out of here for the last 10 years-and loving every minute of it," Innes said.

"Franceen helps out whenever she can and I use the Inglewood town track, which is a five-minute walk from the stables," he said.

"There's only three of us who use it, but it's a half mile circuit and you can do all the jog or fast work that you want. I sometimes go into Bendigo to run in the trials.

"Dad (former legendary trainer-driver Kevin 'Boofa' Innes) came here when he semi-retired. It's really fantastic with a great little community and we thoroughly enjoy it."

The Innes clan is held in high regard in Inglewood-with records showing the first members of the family arrived in the town in 1851.

"Boofa" produced many great horses from his Wallan stables and was a household name back in the Melbourne Showgrounds trotting era as well as the early days of the sport at Moonee Valley, with horses including Lea Sands, Imatoff and Stormy Morn, to name a few. He died in Inglewood Hospital in August, 2017, aged 89.



The late Kevin “Boofa” Innes with the 1979 Mildura Pacing Cup which he won with Lea Sands. The family regained possession of the cup after Kevin’s daughter Carla found it for sale on ebay in 2015!

"I can still remember going to those tracks with my sister Carla, who lives in Junortoun. There were many good times. Now the two of us catch up at all the Bendigo meetings where we work as track attendants!" Innes said.

The Innes stable currently comprises just two horses-half brothers who are both square gaiters.

"We have Vincent Kai and a two-year-old who is by Down Under Muscles, and he's going along nicely," he said.

"Our operation is a family affair and it's a lot of fun-Joel rang us pretty much after Vincent Kai won at Maryborough. He was stoked and I reckon his mates would have watched the replay of the race a good few times."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura