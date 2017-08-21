Wenngarn sale and Gr.I Classics at Solvalla

A weanling colt foaled 1/23/17 named Body Builder by the currently racing and winning Readly Express shown here, who was a Gr.I winner August 16th at Solvalla, was sold at the sale.

August 16, 2017 - The Wenngarn SWE Sale, mostly harness racing yearlings, was held August 14-15 at historic Wenngarn, north of Stockholm.

Two sessions of yearlings were presented, along with a few mixed horses and stallion shares, the most expensive being a Muscle Hill share that Ecurie de Lempeur acquired for US$184,000 from seller John Bootsman.

The mixed session also included shares of Southwind Frank , Creatine and Father Patrick along with a weanling colt foaled 1/23/17 named Body Builder by the currently racing and winning Readly Express , in fact a Gr. I winner August 16th at Solvalla.

The top five selling yearlings are listed below:

Hip/Horse/Sex/Sire and Dam/Price

94-Champ Lane (colt, Bold Eagle -Citron-Varenne-Dame Edith Hanover), US$173,363, Timo Nurmos

59-High Roller Sox (colt, Ready Cash -Dicey Spicey-Broadway Hall), US$147,950, Peter Untersteiner

97-Gaylord AM (colt, Muscle Hill -Deese d’Inverne-Korean). US$136,259

2 – Someone Special AS (filly, Trixton -Fortunes Dream-CantalbHall), US$135,631

15-Eaglemaniac Sox (colt, Bold Eagle -Jolie Reve-Lindy Lane), US$117,139

Catalog pages of these and others may be found here

For full results of the sale click here

ABOUT WENNGARN

The oldest kept letter in Sweden dates from 1164 and tells about the area around Wenngarn, through the centuries, the Vasa dynasty, statesmen, knights and councilors have lived and ruled in Wenngarn. Magnus Gabriel de la Gardie's magical castles and picturesque baroque park are some of the gems of a place where a community once was built during the 1900s, becoming Sweden's first institution to treat alcohol addiction. Wenngarn is today a vibrant village community adapted to human needs and conditions. A magical place with 1000-year-old history.

Following the sale was racing the next evening at Solvalla. The August 16 program was a good one led by the Gr. I Prix Maharajah European Championship (purse €163,840 , 2140 meters. 12 starters) and 40/1 I Love Paris (7g Steinlager -Maria Dulcinia) was victorious for catch-driver Johnny Takter, taking over for trainer Bjorn Goop who is in Canada competing in the World’s Drivers Championship. G. Sem Morten owns I Love Paris. This winner was clocked in 1.11.09kr. The 3/2 favorite Anna Mix (7f Ludo de Castelle -Ires) was second driven by Kim Eriksson for trainer Sofia Aronsson and owner Franck Leblanc. 339/1 Mountain Clever (7f The Bosses Lindy -U Go Hornline) was home third.

The Gr. I Jubliesumspokalen (purse €179,200 , 2140 meters, 12 starters) at Solvala produced an exciting finish won by 1/5 favorite Readly Express (5m Ready Cash -Caddie Drean) reined by Jorma Kontio for trainer Timo Nurmos and BRO Bygonads AB. A game second after a first over lengthy try was 8.2/1 Twister Bi (5m Varenne -Lorraine Bi) driven by Christoher Eriksson for owner Pasquale Ciccarelli and conditioner Jerry Riordan. 31/1 Workout Wonder (5m Conway Hall -Dear Abs) took the third spot ahead of Cruzado dela Noche (5m Muscle Massive ), Tango Negro (5m Infinitif and also a Riordan trainee) and Tjacko Jaz (5g Crazed ). Race time by the winner was 1.09.9kr.

Thomas H. Hicks