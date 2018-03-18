Western Joe wins The BigM feature again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Western Joe proved once again why he is top dog at the Meadowlands Saturday night, winning the featured $20,000 Preferred Handicap for harness racing pacers for a fourth time in six tries this year.

Sent to the gate as the 3-5 public choice, Western Joe was away third around the first turn but was quickly moved to the outside by driver Jim Marohn Jr. as the pair made the top and hit the quarter in :27.3. A sleepy second quarter devoid of movement followed, allowing the favorite to reach the half in :55.4.

Rodeo Romeo and 5-2 second-choice Bettor's Edge, who won this race a week ago when Western Joe took the night off, tried to mount challenges at the top of the stretch, but Western Joe was in high gear through the lane, sprinting the final quarter in :26.2 to record a safe half-length win in 1:50.4 over a sharp Rodeo Romeo. Artful Way was third.

"I was very happy with the trip," said winning trainer Chris Choate. "I wanted to see him on the lead. He doesn't like to get beat. He's getting more mature and I'm very proud of him."

Western Joe returned $3.40 to his backers for owner Anthony Ruggeri and has won five of seven starts this year. Lifetime, the 4-year-old son of Western Ideal has won 14 of 36 and earned $216,548.

A LITTLE MORE: Showing no rust in his first weekend back on the track after an extended family vacation, driver Andrew McCarthy followed up his driving double Friday with a four-bagger Saturday. ... Chalk players had their way on the program, as eight public choices scored on the 12-race card. ... In the Early 20-Cent Jackpot Super High Five (Race 9), 3-5 favorite Maajaackkobe hit the wire first, and that suited the player with the only winning ticket just fine, as $14,365 was the payoff. ... There was no single-ticket winner in the Late 20-Cent JSH5 (Race 12), raising the pot-of-gold carryover to $148,306. ... All-source wagering totaled $2,162,363. ... Racing resumes at the Big M Friday. Don't forget that post time will be 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations