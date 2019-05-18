Western Stepp goes four in a row

Plainville, Ma --- Western Stepp came off a career year in 2018 winning 10 races and over $92,000 in purses. The way 2019 is starting off, those numbers may be in jeopardy as the 6-year-old Western Maverick mare scored her fourth consecutive win while taking the $14,000 Winners-Over pace for fillies and mares at Plainridge Park on Thursday afternoon (May 16).

Bolting to the lead from post seven, Western Stepp (Drew Campbell) grabbed control of the field and hit the quarter in :26.3. Campbell then backed the half down to :57, forcing an outer flow to form with Shady Secret A (Mitchell Cushing) leading the way. Western Stepp kept that one at arm's length, not letting her get closer than one-half a length away to the three-quarters and around the far turn.

At the head of the stretch, Shady Secret A faded and Shez Sugarsweet A (Ron Cushing) popped the pocket and came full-tilt at the leader. But Western Stepp was in full stride under a hard drive from Campbell and they hung on at the wire to win by a head in 1:53.2, which was a new seasonal mark.

Western Stepp ($5.40) is owned by Diane Dunn and is trained by James Dunn.

This was only one of four wins for driver Drew Campbell who also scored with Village Beat (1:54.2, $7.80), GW Show Faith (1:54, $6.60) and Twelve (1:55, $13.80).

Another driver who had a big day was 20-year-old "Matty Ice" Athearn who scored a driving hat trick led by Dangerousprecedent who went off 26-1 and blew up the tote board returning $55.20. Athearn registered career high numbers across the board last year and has been red hot so far this meet. He is well on his way to improving those 2018 totals before the end of the season.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Friday (May 17) with post time at 4 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts