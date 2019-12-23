Western Vic Ignites in first-time Gr1 glory

Western Victoria was celebrating on Saturday night as two trainers grabbed Group 1 success for the very first time.

Anthony O’Connor and Paddy Lee scored memorable wins in the Alderbaran Park Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic (1720m) three-year-old features at Tabcorp Park Melton, with Rum Junction taking out the fillies’ division and Keayang Ignite continuing an unbeaten run against the colts and geldings.

And both trainers experienced great family joy with their respective victories. O’Connor’s son Xavier drove Rum Junction, while Lee’s brother Jason was at the controls of Keayang Ignite.

A daughter of Bacardi Lindy, Rum Junction produced a scintillating turn of foot when coming from back in the field to nab Patrick Ryan-trained favourite Right Moves, whoh galloped just before the line.

The win was the horse’s third at career start number six and a special one for the concession driver, who had previously never won at metropolitan level.

“It was good to win a Group 1 for the old man… he’s been my biggest support along the whole way, to get it home for him was huge,” 23-year-old Xavier said.

“To win the first metropolitan (race) as a Group 1 that’s pretty unreal, so I’ll be looking back at this for the rest of my life.

“This is the highest on the bucket list - just to win a Group 1. I don’t set my goals high but this is a real special feeling…”

The Scotts Creek-based O’Connors only race horses on a part-time basis, with a large dairy farm the main source of income.

For Keayang Ignite, the victory was a much easier one.



Keayang Ignite --Stuart McCormick photo

The son of Angus Hall, whoh had to complete a satisfactory trial before being allowed to take his place in the field on Saturday night, led from start to finish in a 17-metre demolition job of his rivals.

Paddy Lee, 22, and his mother Margaret picked the horse out at the sales and the ride has been an enjoyable one with an unbeaten four-start career now including a race at the elite level.

“What you got to put into them is what you’ll get back. So if you treat them as good as you treat yourself, they’ll put in everything they can,” the Terang-based Lee said.

“I learnt through what Mum has done with the horses. There is a lot of work to go in, you’ve got to look after them and do every detail you can for them to perform the best they can.”

In the other Group 3 feature events on Saturday night, Anton Golino's Dance Craze took out the Alderbaran Park R C Freestone Trotters Free For All (2240m) and Gary Hoban's Rockingwithsierra scored in the Doug Hayes Transport Gold Chalice (2240m).