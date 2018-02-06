Day At The Track

What The Hill book full and closed

11:57 AM 06 Feb 2018 NZDT
What The Hill, Harness Racing
What The Hill
Mark Hall Photo
The What The Hill Syndicate is pleased to announce that What The Hill’s book for 2018 is now full and closed.
 
Thank you to all Shareholders and Breeders for your overwhelming support!
 
What The Hill stands at Hickory Lane Farm for a service fee of $7,000.
 
What The Hill 
 

Hickory Lane Farm, Findlay, OH has partnered with Taylor Made Stallions, Inc., Lexington, KY, and Steve Stewart of Hunterton Farms, Lexington, KY, to purchase the 2017 Dan Patch awardwinning 'Three Year Old Colt Trotter of the Year', What The Hill, 2, 1:54.4, 3, 1:51.4 ($1,263,864.00) (Muscle Hill-KT Cha Cha-Angus Hall), who will stand the harness racing 2018 breeding season in Ohio at Hickory Lane Farm.

“We are thrilled to have the privilege of partnering with Taylor Made and Hunterton Farm, two of the most well-known and respected names in the horse racing industry.” Stated R. Kevin Greenfield, President, Hickory Lane Farm.

Trained by Ronald Burke throughout his career and driven by David Miller for his previous owners Burke Racing Stable, LLC, Our Horse Cents Stables, J&T Silva Stables, LLC, and Deo Volente Farms, LLC, What The Hill was the top performing three year old colt trotter this year winning numerous prestigious races including the $527,500.00 elimination and final Breeder’s Crown; the $684,000.00 (Can.) Canadian Trotting Classic in stakes record time, 1:51.4; an elimination heat of The Kentucky Futurity; and, the $350,000.00 TVG Series Championship defeating aged trotters in 1:51.4.

At two, he won the New Jersey Sire Stakes Championship and the $294,450.00 Peter Haughton Memorial Final. In a dramatic twist of fate this year, What The Hill crossed the finish line first in the $1,000,000.00 final of the Hambletonian Stake only to be disqualified by a controversial judges decision that is presently under appeal.

What The Hill is being syndicated and shares are now available for purchase under very attractive terms. He will stand at a service fee of $7,000.00 and it is expected that his book will fill quickly.

For more information regarding purchase of shares or bookings contact Hickory Lane Farm c/o Ashley Stickel, Office Manager or Brad Wallace, Farm Manager at ashley@hickorylanefarm.com ph: 419-422-3004; fax: 419-425-2999; website: www.hickorylanefarm.com.








 
 
 
 
