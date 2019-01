Winner of the 2017 3-year-old Breeders Crown colt and gelding trot at Hoosier Park, What The Hill’s book is full and closed.

Findlay, OH – The What The Hill Syndicate is pleased to announce that What The Hill’s book is full and closed for the harness racing 2019 breeding season.

The Syndicate would like to thank all of those breeders who have supported What The Hill during his first two years as a stallion.