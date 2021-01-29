What The Hill yearlings have wow factor

What The Hill's first crop of yearlings have impressed harness racing breeders across the world, they are strong, great types and easy to handle. The first crop to the yearling sales in New Zealand are all the talk amoung breeders and trainers and potential buyers throughout the Country.

On the race track, What The Hill was a star. As one of the fastest sons of Muscle Hill he took a career equaling record of 1.51.4 at his last start and accumulated $1,345,999 in stakes.

His racetrack accomplishments include:

As a 2YO he took a 1.54.4 mark and banked $335,397. He won the prestigious Peter Haughton Memorial and the final of the New Jersey Sires Stakes.

At 3, he banked $1,010,602 in purses and was the clear stand out trotter of his year. He won the $684,000 Canadian Trotting Classic in a Stakes record 1:51.4, he won his elimination and final of the Breeders Crown and he defeated the open class trotters in the final of the TVG, defeating 2015 Trotter of The Year Pinkman ($2,791,114) and Crazy Wow ($2,269,135), this was his career equaling best time - 1.51.4!

What The Hill

He also won the $1 million Hambletonian in 1.52.3 before getting disqualified for apparent interference up the straight.

His maternal family includes millionaire and top sire Majestic Son , Ramerizi a $430,000 earner who was older trotting mare of her year, Mistreizi who won over $570,000 and was a World champion and Double Lindy who was a 1.53 winner that earned over $250,000.

His sire the great Muscle Hill dominated money winning lists throughout North America in 2020.

Muscle Hill was the leading money winning sire on all lists in 2020, the two-year-old, three-year-old and all-aged lists.

In New Zealand at The National Standardbred Yearling Sale, What The Hill is represented by 16 yearlings from his first crop (7 fillies, 9 colts) in the Northern Sale at Karaka, and 9 yearlings (3 fillies, 6 colts) at the Southern Sale in Christchurch.

This writer has inspected them all and in this review we take a look at a very special filly Lot 10 called Regal Girl and a sensational colt Lot 14 called Regal Hill from the Breckon Farms draft. These two yearlings are closely related as you will see.

Lot 10 - Regal Girl

Regal Girl is from a half-sister to multiple Group winning trotters High Gait and Twentyten. This bay filly is from the first crop of the USA 3yo Trotting Colt of the Year What The Hill .

She’s the first foal out of the Harness Jewels, Oaks, Breeders Crown and Redwood placegetter, the Love You mare Regal Love, whose a half-sister to five winners including the Group winners High Gait, the NZ and Australian 2yo and 3yo Trotting Filly of the Year and winner of the Sires’ Stakes 2yo Final, NZ Trotting Stakes, Breeders Crown 2yo Final, Victoria Oaks and The Redwood.

Her dam, Regal Love, is also a half-sister to the Australian 3YO Trotter of the Year Twentyten, the Sires’ Stakes 3yo champion and winner of the Breeders Crown 3yo and 4yo Finals and NSW Derby and the Oaks placegetter Girls On Film.

Lot 14 - Regal Hill

Regal Hill is a half-brother to multiple Group winners High Gait and Twentyten.

He is a bay colt from the first crop of the young Muscle Hill horse What The Hill, the USA 3yo Trotter of the Year and Breeders Crown champion.

He’s a half-brother to six winners including the NZ and Australian 2yo and 3yo Trotting Filly of the Year High Gait, winner of six Group races including the Sires’ Stakes 2yo Final, NZ Trotting Stakes, Breeders Crown 2yo Final, Victoria Oaks and The Redwood, the Australian 3yo Trotter of the Year Twentyten, winner of the Sires’ Stakes 3yo Final, the Breeders Crown 3yo and 4yo Finals and the NSW Derby and the Group placegetters Regal Love and Girls On Film.