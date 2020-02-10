What a cross! Bettors Delight X Christian Cullen

Lazarus - World renown superstar and bred on the great Bettor's Delight X Christian Cullen cross

Harness racing's greatest breeding cross - Bettor's Delight over a Christian Cullen mare - has proven time and time again that it is the most potent cross in the harness racing breeding world today.

Lazarus heads the charge with over $4 million in the bank. His dam is Bethany by Christian Cullen.

Next on the list is Chicago Bull ($1,744,430), his dam is Chicago Blues by Christian Cullen.

Then there is Ohoka Punter ($1,177,323) his dam is Millwood Minisota by Christian Cullen.

The list goes on and on with the likes of Highview Tommy ($990,015), The Fixer ($978,500), Spanish Armada ($787,470), Belle Of Montana ($587,501), Self Assured, None Bettor, Wrappers Delight, Elle Mac, Amazing Dream, Better B Amazed, No Doctor Needed, Seaswift Joy, Another Masterpiece, Heisenberg, Ashley Locaz and Chase The Dream.

This cross Bettor's Delight over a Christian Cullen mare has resulted in over $20 million in progeny earnings world wide to date.

The five-win Christian Cullen mare Holly Madison has an outstanding Bettor's Delight colt in this years National Standardbred Yearling Sale on behalf of Breckon Farms called Pasquale. It is Lot 124 in the catalogue.

Lot 124 Pasquale

Harnesslink Media