Wheels A Turning wins Class A trot

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Driver David McNeight III had to change game plans with Wheels A Turning ($7.10) early in Buffalo Raceway's $10,000 Class A Trot on Friday night (June 7) but the strategy paid off with a 1-1/2 length harness racing victory over Mickeys House in a seasonal best 1:57.3.

Wheels A Turning was involved in three-way scuffle for command early with Mickeys House ( Jim Morrill Jr .) and Labatt Hanover ( Shawn McDonough ). Going three wide and little chance of reaching the lead, McNeight III put on the brakes and tucked in third behind the pace-setters.

"Jimmy (Morrill Jr.) was intent on cutting the mile with Mickeys House so I was able to find a spot in third," McNeight III said in changing tactics.

Just past the half mile pole, Wheels A Turning, the lone mare in the event, began a first over trip and eventually collared Mickeys House in the lane and coasted to the win. Labatt Hanover held on for third.

"I couldn't have asked any more of her," McNeight III said of Wheels A Turning. "I drove her aggressively and I felt when I pulled her that we'd have a pretty good chance in the end."

Co-owned by the Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, it was the fifth win in 13 starts for the 5-year-old Wheels A Turning (Mr Cantab-Free Wheeling). The victory jumped her 2019 earnings to $32,500 and $187,902 in her career.

Billy Davis Jr. notched three wins in the bike while Morrill Jr. and Hunter Myers each collected a double. Trainer Rose Russo scored a pair of victories.

Racing will continue on Saturday with a 12-race card. There's a special 7:15 p.m. post time accommodate the running of the Belmont Stakes. There will be a $593 carryover in the Pick-5 which begins in the second race.

by Brian J. Mazurek

for Buffalo Raceway