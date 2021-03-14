Day At The Track

Wheels On Fire stays hot at Mohawk

02:30 PM 14 Mar 2021 NZDT
Wheels On Fire, harness racing
Wheels On Fire glides home for a third straight win
New Image Media Photo
A week off didn't stifle Wheels On Fire's fine form as the gelding went all the way for the third straight start in Woodbine Mohawk Park's $34,000 Preferred pace on Saturday, Mar. 13.
 
Driver Doug McNair launched the six-year-old out to secure the engine early and they attained it prior to the turn. McNair crafted panels of 27.3, 56.1, and 1:24 before former Canadian Pacing Derby champion Sintra (Jody Jamieson) made his voice heard from first-up turning for home.
 
Sintra made headway at the top of the lane, but Wheels On Fire was brimming with pace and put away the rest of the field with relative ease. McNair sheathed the whip well before they crossed the line two lengths the best for a 1:51.3 score. Sintra was second, and Rockme Rollme (Travis Cullen) converted his pocket trip into show money. The winner paid $8.60.
 
 
 
Wheels On Fire has now won three of his four 2021 starts and 25 of 71 lifetime. The son of Somebeachsomewhere is owned by Brad Grant of Milton and trained by Richard Moreau.
 
Also on the card, Louis-Philippe Roy tripled with wins aboard Pointomygrandson in the opener, Villefranche As in the second, and Im The Muscle in the sixth.
 
Woodbine Mohawk Park is back in action on Monday, Mar. 15.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
Includes Video
