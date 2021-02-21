Wheels on Fire upsets in Mohawk feature

Wheels On Fire went wire-to-wire against harness racing Preferred regulars in Woodbine Mohawk Park's top condition race Saturday night Feb. 20.

The six-year-old has been a mainstay in high-level overnights, winning three Preferred harness racing events at Mohawk last summer. His Feb. 20 score in the N/W $22,000L5 class was his first since Oct. 10, 2020.

Bob McClure, Canada's 2020 Driver of the Year, sent Wheels on Fire to the engine with ease. The pair hit the quarter in 27.3, and McClure gave the son of Somebeachsomewhere a breather going to the half in 56.3. Odds-on first choice So Much More left the single file formation first, coming off the rail near five-eighths. That mare forced the hand of Jody Jamieson and East End, who left the pocket to assume first-up duties. The field finished the third panel in 1:25, and Wheels on Fire seemed to put away both So Much More and East End at the head of the stretch. So Much More, however, had more, and she launched a late rally. Wheels on Fire had just enough though, and he survived to win by a neck at 7-1.

So Much More's charge amounted to a second-place check, and East End was game to finish third. The winner paid $16.80.

Wheels on Fire approaches $400,000 in lifetime earnings with this 23rd win from 67 total. The older pacing gelding competed in stakes events at two and three, and he's transformed into a reliable condition performer with age. He's owned by Brad Grant and trained by Richard Moreau, Canada's 2020 Trainer of the Year. The latter won three of the ten on the Feb. 20 card.

Mohawk's next race date will be Feb. 22.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink