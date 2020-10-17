When Dovescry scores in feature

When Dovescry and driver David Miller are clear of the field in taking the Friday night feature at The Meadowlands.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Returning to the scene of her two biggest career wins, When Dovescry destroyed her foes in the Friday night harness racing feature at The Meadowlands, a high-end conditioned trot.

The 4-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill -Cedar Dove, who won the 2019 Hambletonian Oaks and 2020 Steele Memorial at The Big M, was on the go early, securing the top out of the first turn in a field reduced to six starters after a pair of scratches, and hit the quarter on the point in a leisurely :28.

There wasn't much action as the half went in :56.2. Longshot Arabella's Cadet tried to apply pressure around the far turn but was turned away as they turned for home. A final quarter of just :28 was more than enough for the Brett Pelling trainee to score by 3¼ lengths over Mississippi Storm in 1:52.1. Felicityshagwell S, the 7-5 second choice, finished third.

"We wanted to get a race in her," said Pelling, "since she is going to the [Oct. 31] Breeders Crown Mares Trot [at Hoosier Park]. She was perfectly straight tonight."

Pelling sees a fabulous future for his horse. "Her whole game is getting through being 4-years-old. When she comes back next year, she'll go 20 times (she's started only six times in 2020). At 4, you race aged horses, and I think at that age, they are not mature. You are going against horses that are fully developed. It takes a special horse to take on horses that are fully developed when you are just 4."

When Dovescry, who was driven by David Miller, paid $3.80 to win as the 4-5 public choice. She is owned by Yves Sarrazin, Dumain Haven Farm, Singh & Soulsby and John E Lengacher and now has 12 wins from 26 career starts and earnings of $1,065,186.

ONE FOR THE THUMB: Captain Corey remained unbeaten in five lifetime starts by taking the $61,500 W.N. Reynolds Memorial Judge Moore division for 2-year-old colts and geldings on the trot as the 1-9 favorite.

The Ake Svanstedt trained and driven colt, a product of Googoo Gaagaa-Luv U All, never had an anxious moment, drubbing three overmatched foes by leading at every call before hitting the wire 3¾ lengths in front of second-place finisher Royson's Punch in 1:54.1. Lindysmusclemania was third.

Captain Corey, the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes champion, now has earnings of $295,313 and is being pointed to the October 30 Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park.

In a non-betting event before the regular card, Insta Glam ( Father Patrick -Hollywood Hill) won the Reynolds Meda division for juvenile trotting fillies. The Nancy Takter-trained, Dexter Dunn-driven miss raised her lifetime record to five wins from 10 starts, good for earnings of $240,170.

A LITTLE MORE: Favorite players wore out a path to the windows on the night, as nine straight post-time choices scored starting in the second race. A total of 10 chalks scored on the 13-race card. ... Dunn was red hot on the night, guiding five winners. ... All-source handle totaled $1,853,232. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.