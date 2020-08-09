When Dovescry upsets in Steele Memorial

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- When Dovescry ($11.20) sustained a first-over strike on the far turn, dueled down champion mare Manchego. and became harness racing's newest millionaire by way of a 9-2 upset in the $166,550 Dr. John R. Steele Memorial for harness racing trotting mares on Saturday (Aug. 8) at The Meadowlands.

The 4-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill challenged Plunge Blue Chip for the early lead before retreating to the pocket on the first turn. After drafting closely behind a :26.4 quarter, When Dovescry was relegated to third up the backstretch when Dexter Dunn brushed 1-9 favorite Manchego out from fourth to clear the lead at a :54.3 midway split.

Driver David Miller angled When Dovescry off the pegs with three-eighths to go, and she quickly made up 2-1/2 lengths before engaging Manchego past three-quarters in 1:23 and setting the stage for a stretch duel -- but Manchego offered little resistance to When Dovescry's advance into the lead an eighth from home. From there, Miller kept When Dovescry to task, and they defeated Plunge Blue Chip -- who rallied up the pegs in deep stretch -- by a half length while driven out in 1:50.3. Manchego could only muster third, another three-quarters of a length in arrears.

When Dovescry, whose 11 career wins include the 2019 Hambletonian Oaks, is trained by Brett Pelling for Yves Sarrazin, Dumain Haven Farm, Singh and Soulsby, and John Lengacher.

by James Witherite, for the Hambletonian Society

.