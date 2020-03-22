Who Made Who on song at Winton

Who Made Who winning for Brent Barclay

by Jonny Turner

Canterbury filly Who Made Who rocked her rivals when thundering to an impressive debut at Winton on Saturday.

The 3yr-old shook her opposition all race long when showing electric speed on a slushy track to score by two lengths for driver Brent Barclay.

Trainer Steven Boyd had given the Sweet Lou filly a good grounding going in to her debut, stepping her out in six trials and workouts over the past year.

Who Made Who’s size and scope has meant she has been a long work in progress.

But, it also means there is plenty more to come.

“She is a very nice filly, she has taken a bit of time to strengthen up, she is a big girl,” Boyd siad.

“But, she is going good now.”

“She has always show ability, it has just been a matter of hanging fire and now hopefully we are away.”

Who Made Who put in a polished performance, leading soon after then start, before scoring by two lengths over American Eyretime for driver Brent Barclay.

The quinella makers cleared out from the rest of the pack by a massive seven lengths.

Who Made Who’s victory was so comfortable she barley got a sweat up.

“She was really relaxed and she came in afterwards and her nostrils were not even moving,” Boyd said.

“I hardly needed to wash her, she hardly got a sweat up.”

“She did it really easy and that’s good, you want them doing everything nice in their first run.”

The possibility of travel restrictions in response to the COVID19 pandemic look the only factor that stands between Who Made Who and more success in Southland.

Boyd plans to return south after the Sweet Lou filly qualified for a graduation final following her victory.

Another good performance would put Who Made Who in Southland Oaks contention.

“We will come down and try to qualify for the Oaks, we just need to work out how many more starts she might need.”

“It is going to be quite a strong field this year.”

“But, first we might take her to the next premier meeting at Addington.”

Who Made Who was not the only Sweet Lou pacer on song at Winton.

Spirit Of St Louis showed he was on track for a New Zealand Derby tilt when beating a smart field in Saturday’s feature pace.

The Graeme Anderson trained 3yr-old showed new versatility when easing off the gate and getting back in the field, before powering home to win in a competitive finish for driver Matthew Williamson.

Spirit Of St Louis ran a sizzling 26.8sec last 400m on a rain-affected Winton track to score by a head over deat-heaters Parama and Born To Boogie.

Anderson and Williamson also combined to win Saturday’s 2yr-old event with American Lightning.

