Day At The Track

Who's Who wins Jubileumspokalen at Solvalla

08:33 PM 15 Aug 2019 NZST
Solvalla Racetrack, harness racing Solvalla Racetrack, harness racing Who's Who, harness racing Who's Who, harness racing Harness racing
Huge crowds and great racing action at Solvalla
AGT photo
Racing action at Solvalla
AGT photo
Who's Who heading to the winner's circle
AGT photo
Very happy winner's circle with Who's Who
AGT photo
Who's Who pedigree
The Solvalla Racetrack featured the Jubileumspokalen stake (1,000,000SEK to the winner, total purse 1,965,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, Gr. I International, 12 starters) which saw Who’s Who (5m Maharajah-Reality Pride-From Above) rally from third over to win at 2.06/1 odds with Orjan Kihlstrom the pilot for trainer Pasi Aikio.

The winner recorded his fourth win in five outings this year and 15th career victory in 24 starts, now for 6,964,759SEK earned. Who’s Who was bred by Menhammar Stuteri and is owned by the public company Stall Travkompaniets AB. Race time was 1.11.1kr by the first two finishers.

Milliondollarrhyme (5g Ready Cash-Nursury Rhyme-Credit Winner) was second with trainer Fredrik B. Larsson at the lines. Third was fast finishing, on the pegs, Norton Commander (5m Gift Kronos-Push The Button-Love You) with trainer Conrad Lugauer his pilot.  

Before a huge enthusiastic crowd this evening at Solvalla was the Gr. I International Prix Maharajah European Championship for Mares (purse 900,000SEK to the winner, 2140 meters autostart).

The 2.12/1 favorite Uza Josselyn (8f Love You-Teza Josselyn-Ganymede) scored in gate to wire fashion clocked in 1.10.5kr. Erik Adielsson teamed the Rene Aebischer trainee that Ecurie Rhythm & Blues owns. Uza took her third 2019 win in 13 starts and her career slate is 31-10-3 in 68 lifetime starts now for 12,802,383SEK earned.

Bahia Quesnot (8f Scipion du Goutier-Queen Ines-Install) rallied late for second with trainer Junior Guelpa the reinsman. Gina Schermer (6f Varenne-Ellymay-Suoergill) was third for Rick Ebbinge and trainer J.W. Engwerda.

Lopp 11. Starttid 21:27

Jubileumspokalen - Femåringslopp (Gr I int)
Mörk anmälan.
5-åriga. Körsvenskrav kat. 1.
Vinnaren av Victory Tillys lopp på Solvalla tisdag 6 Augusti 2019 är garanterad en plats i loppet. Stockholms Travsällskap har även möjlighet att dela ut två wildcards i loppet.
2140 m. Autostart.
Pris: 1.000.000-500.000-235.000-115.000-60.000-30.000-25.000 (7 priser)
Transportbidrag enligt Svensk Travsports regler.
Hederspris till segrande hästs ägare, tränare, körsven, uppfödare och hästskötare. Hederstäcke och lagerkrans till segrande häst.

Plac

Häst

Distans

Skor

Odds

Plats

Tid

1

9 WHO'S WHO

Kihlström Örjan (Aikio Pasi)

9/2140

   

11,1a

2

6 MILLIONDOLLARRHYME

Larsson Fredrik B

6/2140

   

11,1a

3

1 NORTON COMMANDER* (DE)

Lugauer Conrad

1/2140

   

11,1a

4

11 HEART OF STEEL* (NL)

Untersteiner Peter

10/2140

   

11,3a

5

8 PERFECT SPIRIT (US)

Jepson Carl Johan (Redén Daniel)

8/2140

   

11,4a

6

5 VINCERO' GAR* (IT)

Gocciadoro Alessandro

5/2140

   

11,4a

7

12 EELIS

Koivunen Olli (Nurmos Timo)

11/2140

   

11,7a

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Stallion Name

