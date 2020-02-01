Live Blog - Hunter Cup and Great Southern Star?

The TAB Summer Of Glory has been more Summery but there's rarely been more glory than will be bestowed at Tabcorp Park tonight, which hosts both the Del-Re National A G Hunter Cup and What The Hill Great Southern Star.

With the worst of the rain (hopefully) behind us it's time to settle in and ride the highs of one of the truly great Grand Circuit nights on the Australian calendar.

Both the gate one (Alta Orlando) and gate two (Mach Shard) horses were scratched in the hours leading up to the Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup, turning the race on its head.

9PM: Tornado Valley wins the Great Southern Star

It's been a long road to wrapping their hands on Victoria's biggest (literally, it's huge!) trophy again, but Andy and Kate Gath claimed a second What The Hill Great Southern Star win courtesy of Tornado Valley.

The brilliant front-runner produced an 18th victory from as many races in front to claim the $250,000 Group 1, the richest trotting race in Australia.

The victory means all the more after Tornado Valley had to be scratched from the 2019 edition when a commanding favourite and then had a rocky road into the 2020 edition, having erred in the lead-up in his last start and been forced to trial twice to be back in the draw.

"This horse has got a wonderful CV, he was probably going to win this race last year but we had to scratch him on the eve of the race, which was disappointing," Andy said. "To actually win it with this horse - he's achieved so much for us and we love him - it's a great thrill."

Tornado Valley looked in complete control throughout, sliding to the front ahead of polemarker Red Hot Tooth and experiencing little pressure throughout.

A modest lead time and first and second quarters played into the leader's hands, though a little pepper was put into the race as Oscar Bonavena lobbed into the breeze.

Tornado Valley followed a 27.9 third quarter with a 28.8 last 400 metres, and while it was enough to see off Mark Purdon's highly-rated trotter Red Hot Tooth loomed to potentially spoil the party for trainer Kari Males and reinswoman Kerryn Manning.

Red Hot Tooth battled to the final post, but fell a short half-head shy of claiming the crown.

"The job he's done, you can't believe it," Kate Gath said of Tornado Valley. "Once again he keeps his unbeaten record in front.

"He didn't win by much, I actually thought on the line Kez might have got me. It was pretty close there, over the moon to win the race again."

8.10PM: Sammy Showdown cruises to Group 3 win

The rise and rise of Sammy Showdown reached a new level, producing a sixth victory in a row via the Group 3 DNR Logistics Vulcan Trotters Free For All.

Continuing a tremendous run for trainer-driver and part-owner Kylie Sugars, Sammy Showdown had complete control of the race, cruising through more than 30 seconds for the first three quarters before putting her well-rated rivals to bed in a 27.5-second final sprint.

"He just keeps stepping up and up and he keeps getting better and better," Sugars said. "He had to step up tonight and he's done that."

She said the result was made all the more special by wearing the Team Teal silks, a fundraiser for ANZGOG, which sees Harness Racing Victoria and the TAB donate $200 for every female win from tonight.

"It's super exciting ... to do it on a big night like this is really special, and I'm rapt to throw $200 into the kitty for the Women's Cancer Foundation as well."

7.45PM: Belle Of Montana wins the Pridemore's Electric Ladyship Cup

On a difficult night for the Barry Purdon-Zac Butcher team, whose entrant Mach Shard was scratched from the Hunter Cup, there was more than a little delight in the Group 1 $100,000 Ladyship Cup, with their brilliant mare Belle Of Montana leading and narrowly holding off Bettor Enforce to win.

While Belle Of Montana appeared to have it sown up rounding the bend, it got a little tight late but Butcher was always confident he had enough in hand.



-HRV Trots Media photo

"I felt halfway up (the straight) like I had it pretty comfortably, I had to ask her for a little bit more at the finish and she gave it to me," he said. "It may not have looked pretty but it always felt like I had them covered."

The Kiwi reinsman said it was a pleasing result amid a difficult night.

"(Mach Shard's scratching's) a little disappointing, obviously it would have been great to be in the Hunter Cup, but (Belle Of Montana's) been my favourite horse for a while now, she's been pretty special too, so it's still a good day."

Barry Purdon said Mach Shard had developed a foot abscess and was scratched by the vets after an on-course examination, which he said was "probably fair enough too, he just wasn't quite right".

7PM: Drama in the lead-up to the Cup

Sadly, stewards reported Alta Orlando sustained lacerations and abrasions to the head and neck and inflammation to the back area during travel to the course. A blow for reinsman Todd McCarthy, trainer Craig Cross and connections.

Then in the following hour, scans of Mach Shard revealed the gelding to be lame and Barry Purdon's runner was also removed.

Mark Purdon, trainer of favourite Chase Auckland who has shifted into Gate 2, told RSN Carnival "the scratchings changed the whole race completely".

"Nat's got options (with Chase Auckland) from there," Purdon told Michael Guerin. "I don't think her intention will be to try and cross King Of Swing."