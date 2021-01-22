Why shouldn't racing be allowed in Ontario?

Prevented from making a living, horse racing people in Ontario feel as though they’ve been kicked in the groin by the Ontario government, and then kneed in the face after the province allowed NHL hockey to start up this month.

The horse racing crowd believes that what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander, the argument being that if NHL hockey is allowed to resume, horse racing should be as well — particularly given the remarkable record Woodbine Entertainment achieved in keeping the COVID-19 virus at bay at both Woodbine Racetrack during the 2020 thoroughbred season and at Woodbine Mohawk Park during the standardbred meet.

However, despite the horse racing industry rising to the occasion in terms of protecting people from COVID-19, the Ontario government shut down thoroughbred racing three weeks early in December and cancelled the Mohawk winter standardbred schedule last month — throwing thousands of horse racing people out of work and creating major financial hardships for owners and trainers. Meanwhile, the NHL started the 2021 season just last week and already a number of games have been postponed after some players were put on the COVID-19 protocol list.

Mike Tanev has a foot in both worlds. Two of his sons — Brandon and Chris — play in the NHL. He’s also a harness racing owner. The Scarborough resident totally supports the idea that if NHL hockey is allowed in Ontario, so should horse racing. Both professional sports bring in millions in revenue to the province and employ thousands of workers. But Tanev believes that it’s counter-productive for horse racing people to just sit back and whine that the NHL is getting preferential treatment. Instead of crying and pointing fingers, Tanev said horse racing should follow the example of the NHL and approach the province and ask exactly what is needed to get the green light to resume racing.

Each Canadian NHL team negotiated with its respective provincial health ministry in order to get a deal to resume playing — including an offer to pay for COVID-19 testing. During the 2021 season, NHL players will undergo daily temperature checks, and they will self-administer them not more than two hours before entering their club’s facilities. Players and other club personnel were tested daily during training camp and will be for the first four weeks of the regular season. After that, the league will reevaluate to see whether clubs should test every other day.

“We don’t have to whack the Ontario government over the head with the NHL,” Tanev said. “The province has allowed the NHL to play because the NHL has strict protocols in place, like player testing on a daily basis, which the teams are paying for. If horse racing followed the exact same protocols that the NHL is doing then there should be no reason that horse racing should be allowed.

“I just don’t want to hear, ‘They’re playing, so we should be able to race,’ ” added Tanev, who is in the automobile sales business. “If we’re going to pay (for testing) out of our own money, the government has absolutely no reason to say no. And Woodbine Entertainment has absolutely no reason to say no to conducting testing because it would not be coming out of their bottom line.”

Tanev said a fellow harness racing owner came up with a plan that would see the owners of the top five horses in each race pay out a percentage of the purse money to go towards testing.

“(The NHL) opened the door for us. We need to step inside the door and run with the ball,” said Tanev, adding that he believes WE has to work harder — or at least amp on its lobbying efforts — to get racing back. WE CEO Jim Lawson has said that he has been in constant contact with government officials at both the provincial and federal levels, via social media. Lawson did conduct a media blitz recently demanding answers as to why the Ontario government has allowed one professional sport (NHL) to resume while shutting down another (horse racing). He is also encouraging everyone involved in horse racing to contact their local MPP’s.

“My goal here is not to in any way damage the NHL; my goal is not to suggest that the lockdown in any way is not the right thing or important to do,” Lawson told Trot Insider. “My goal is really to say, ‘If you’re going to do this, let’s be fair and let’s consider the horse racing industry, where we have done things right.’ When you think of it, our track record is — first of all, it’s remarkable that we operated seven months at Mohawk without COVID, and that’s generally five nights a week. But secondly, when you think of hockey, they don’t have that track record at all. They operated in a bubble for the playoffs, and by its very nature — of the sport and by the travel that’s required the way it’s structured — it’s definitely more risky than what we’re proposing.

“The National Hockey League has 30, 40 people per team flying across provinces, flying into hotels, travelling, going to restaurants and hotels. It’s pretty high-risk stuff,” Lawson continued. “As it relates to the actual play, the players are getting negative tests regularly, they’re testing all essential personnel, to which I say, ‘We’re prepared to do that. We’re prepared to get our drivers tested three or four times a week, or get our essential personnel tested. So, what’s the difference? Why are you giving preference to one sport?’ ”

Lawson and Tanev both made the point that while the Ontario government has rightfully ruled that the caring for races horses is essential during the a lockdown, it makes no sense that racing is not. The people caring for the horses are the same people who are at the track when racing is happening.

