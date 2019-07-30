Widespread interest in Lazarus

Former pacing superstar Lazarus has met with widespread support from broodmare owners for his first ‘Down Under’ season at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga (NSW).

The $4.1 million, 15-time Group 1 winning son of Bettor’s Delight who was twice voted NZ Horse of the Year has already 125 bookings to date from breeders in all Australian states and both islands of New Zealand.

“We are extremely happy with the bookings from all States. We have 125 booked in at the moment with quite a few more in the pipeline,” Yirribee manager Dianne Sutherland said.

Among the list of high profile mares booked to Lazarus in Australia are the 2002 2YO of the Year Lombo La Fe Fe, the NSW Ladyship Mile winner Vansumic, Miss Trickin Lombo (Vic. Silver Chalice), Ocean Diva (1:51.1), Gilt Bromac NZ (Vic. Gold Chalice), Rarifield Air USA (sister to Rocknroll Hanover), National Gallery (dam of Rocknroll Icon), Texan Cowgirl (dam of Aussie Reactor 1:50.6, $616,425), Magic Maddy Lombo (dam of three $100,000 winners), Eyes Of Courage (dam of Ameretto $565,419), Very Chic (Shakamaker Classic) and The Blue Lotus NZ (1:56.6).

Lazarus served almost a full book of mares in his first season at the prestige Deo Volente Farms in New Jersey earlier this year. They included the double millionairesses Worldly Beauty and Rocklamation, Artistic Vision (dam of Rock N Roll Heaven), Odds On Stephanie (sister to Captaintreacherous) and Artstopper (dam of Always B Miki).