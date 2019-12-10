Day At The Track

Wiggle It Jiggleit goes on Thursday

12:50 PM 10 Dec 2019 NZDT
Wiggle It Jiggleit, harness racing
Wiggle It Jiggleit and Montrell Teague capture the 2015 Little Brown in an epic second heat battle.
Conrad photo

Dover, DE – The 2015 Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, is entered to race at Dover Downs on Thursday December 12.

Wiggle It Jiggleit drew post four, and will compete in the 12th race Open Pace. 

He is trained by Clyde Francis for owners George Teague Jr. and Teague Racing Partnership LLC.

Wiggle It Jiggleit’s accomplishments include the 2015 Dan Patch Horse Of The Year award and victories in the Meadowlands Pace, North America Cup and The Little Brown Jug.  He has bankrolled just under four million dollars in lifetime earnings.

The seven-year-old gelded son of Mr Wiggles qualified at Dover Downs recently, pacing the mile in 1:54.4 with a last half mile in :55.4 and last quarter in :27.2 

The 12th race Open Pace field includes the following horses:

1. Dragonology

2. Asap Hanover

3. Larry Karr

4. Wiggle It Jiggleit

5  Rock Lights

6. Billy Badger N

7  Q’s Cruise

8. Bo Mach

By Alex Kraszewski, for Dover Downs

