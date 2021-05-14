Wiggle It Jiggleit officially retired

Standardbred Canada reports that the storied career of one of harness racing’s ultimate warriors has come to an end with the recent announcement that Wiggle It Jiggleit has hung up his horseshoes.

The charismatic campaigner, who was more than worthy of having his picture plastered on a box of Wheaties, manufactured a 39-12-6 record from 66 starts while banking just shy of $4.1 million for George Teague Jr Inc and Teague Racing Partnership.

Wiggle It Jiggleit, a nine-year-old son of Mr Wiggles-Mozzi Hanover, kicked off his career with 11 consecutive scores before tasting defeat for the first time in what turned out to be an epic battle with Wakizashi Hanover in the 2015 Pepsi North America Cup.

As most heavyweight champions do, however, Wiggle It Jiggleit bounced back to win his next four races with sweeps of the Max Hempt Memorial and the Meadowlands Pace.

But the race that stood out as arguably one of the gutsiest performances of not only his career – but possibly of all-time – was his jaw-dropping performance in the second heat of the 2015 Little Brown Jug.

"That was definitely a war,” said driver Montrell Teague following the win. “I thought I was done around the last turn, too, but man, he's the gutsiest horse I've ever seen."

Wiggle It Jiggleit did that day what few pacers could ever dream about doing. And it was that toughness, grit and determination that made him the horse that he was. He just found ways to win. And those characteristics helped George Teague gush about the Clyde Francis trainee whenever he had the chance.

“He has generated so much interest in the sport and that is so exciting to watch,” claimed Teague. “He has so many people that follow him and I’m proud of what he has done for racing.”

After his three-year-old season, he came back to race as an older horse and captured the Battle Of Lake Erie, Bobby Quillen Memorial, Canadian Pacing Derby, Dayton Pacing Derby, Dorothy Mullin Invitational, two legs of the George Morton Levy Series, Graduate Series, Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial, Dan Patch and an Invitational Pace at Yonkers. His efforts garnered O'Brien Award honours in Canada while racing against U.S. Horse of the Year Always B Miki throughout most of the season.

All the awards he captured, all the stakes scores he celebrated, the breathtaking speed he produced time and time again not to mention his heart and desire – those are the things that made Wiggle It Jiggleit one of harness racing's most beloved and revered performers.

And the best thing about it is, George Teague confirmed with Trot Insider there will be no more comebacks. This is it for Wiggle It Jiggleit, he’s officially retired once and for all and he’ll have a home for life with the Teagues.