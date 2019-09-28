Wiggle It Jiggleit racing Monday

HARRINGTON, Del. - The harness racing 2015 Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, will have a homecoming Monday (September 30) as he competes in the 6th race at Harrington Raceway.

The track record holder, who is based in Harrington, drew post five in the sixth race, the featured $20,000 Open Pace. Owned by George Teague Jr. and Teague Racing Partnership, the 7-year-old son of Mr. Wiggles recently returned to racing action after a three year break.

Adored by racing fans, he is remembered locally for a dazzling 1:49 track and world record performance at Harrington as a 3-year-old in 2015 in addition to his many stakes wins on the national stage, including an epic performance when he won the Little Brown Jug as a sophomore.

He made his much anticipated return to the races on September 19 at Delaware, Ohio, where he finished second. He has won 38 of 52 career races and banked more than $3.9 million In his career. He is trained by Clyde Francis.

Post time for Monday's 14-race program is 4:30 p.m.