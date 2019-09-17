Wiggle It Jiggleit to race on Jug Day

Wiggle It Jiggleit and Montrell Teague capture the 2015 Little Brown in an epic second heat battle.

Delaware, OH - Wiggle It Jiggleit, the 2015 Little Brown Jug and 'Horse of the Year," is returning to the harness racing track at the Delaware County Fair in a conditioned event on Jug Day (Thursday, September 19).

The 7-year-old gelded son of Mr Wiggles - Mozzi Hanover has been away from the track for nearly three years with back issues and has competed in four qualifying races at Harrah's Philadelphia preparing for Thursday's race.

Wiggle It Jiggleit has won 38 of 51 career starts and more than $3.9 million for George Teague, Jr. and Teague Racing Partnership. He will leave from post #3 in the $5,250 event.

Trainer Clyde Francis listed Montrell Teague as the driver.

"We cannot thank Team Teague enough for considering the Delaware County Fair for Wiggle It Jiggleit's return," noted Delaware's Director of Racing, Tom Wright. "I am sure the 40,000 plus fans will enjoy seeing the champion back on the track."

Post time on Jug Day will be 11:00 AM.

For ticket, race information and the latest news, please visit littlebrownjug.com.