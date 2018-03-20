Wild And Crazy Guy stuns in Preferred

Wild And Crazy Guy upset six rivals at odds of 43-1

TORONTO, March 19, 2018 - Martin Lachance trainee Wild And Crazy Guy upset six harness racing rivals at odds of 43-1 in Monday's $34,000 Preferred Trot at Woodbine Racetrack.

The seven-year-old gelding was the longest shot in the field and was winless in his previous seven outings heading into Monday's feature event.

Driven by Sylvain Filion, Wild And Crazy left strong to get away second behind a fired up B Yoyo, who posted a snappy :26.3 opener.

Odds On Amethyst, the 3/2 favourite, was sent first-up from fourth in the second-quarter by trainer/driver Pat Hudon. B Yoyo, who got a breather of :30.3 in the second split, was immediately confronted by Odds On Amethyst after the half.

The Hudon trainee stepped around B Yoyo and trotted up a storm on the far turn to reach three-quarters in 1:24.4.

In the stretch, Odds On Amethyst appeared to have victory in sight, but Filion angled Wild And Crazy Guy off the pylons from third and gave him a target. The Lachance trainee tracked down Odds On Amethyst in deep stretch and prevailed by half a length in 1:53.3.

Big Rich rallied from sixth at three-quarters to finish third, while Dunbar Hall was fourth. B Yoyo dropped back to finish sixth.

Wild And Crazy Guy came into Monday's contest off a third-place finish last week in a $22,000 overnight. The Lachance trainee is now two for nine in 2018.

Monday's victory was the first-career Preferred score for Wild And Crazy Guy. The seven-year-old gelding now has 29 career victories and lifetime earnings of $435,554 for owners Y Jean Brunet and Ted Gewertz.

A $2 win ticket on Wild And Crazy Guy returned $88.30.

Wild And Crazy Guy

Live racing resumes Thursday at Woodbine. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie