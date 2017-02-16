Canadian hits Hi-5 for $107,247

Wild Wanda got by a stubborn Godiva Seelster to pull off an upset at Pompano Park on Wednesday night

Pompano Beach, FL...February 15, 2017...Wild Wanda, overlooked in the wagering at 7 to 1, sprung a mild harness racing upset at Pompano Park on Wednesday night, edging by a game Godiva Seelster, the 6 to 5 second choice, with a :27.2 final panel to score in 1:51.4, a seasonal mark.

Goldstar Rockette, the longest proposition in the field at 62 to 1, finished third, just a length away while Pertty Music was fourth. The late charging OK Heavenly picked up the nickel as the even money favorite, Gweneeee J, finished sixth in the classy septet.

At the outset, driver Ricky Macomber, Jr. sent Wild Wanda out quickly from her post four with Godiva Seelster on the engine from post six for Wally Hennessey.

Hennessey had Godiva in front midway around the opening turn and took the field through an opening quarter in :27 with Wanda next, Goldstar Rockette (John MacDonald) third--positions that would remain unchanged through a moderately rated half of :57.

On the backside, Hennessey let Godiva Seelster have her way and she was on her way through a :27.1 third panel trying to shake loose from the field.

But she couldn't.

Turning for home, Wild Wanda left the comfort of her pocket and began gnawing away at the leader, finally sticking her nose in front a sixteenth from home and on to victory by a half length.

In the post-race interview, Macomber related, "well, we got a perfect trip tonight. Wally rated his mare beautifully and, when we got to the half so soft, I wasn't that confident that we could get to her--after all, she's one heckuva mare, herself.

"But my mare responded. She's a gutsy thing, especially when she gets a trip like tonight. She must've paced her last half in :54.3 or so.

"I'm proud of her. She raced very well tonight...and so did Wally's mare (Godiva Seelster).

"It certainly wasn't a case of her giving up. It was just a case of us getting that pocket trip!"

For Wild Wanda, trained by Jamie Macomber for Mary Jo Rheinheimer and the Dojea Stables, it was her third win in five starts this year, sending her earnings to $18,510.

Lifetime, Wild Wanda has a 26-23-6 scorecard in 85 career starts, good for $342,625.

As the third choice in the wagering, Wild Wanda returned $17.40 to win.

Racing continues on Saturday night with the highly anticipated Italian-American Amateur Series beginning and continuing on Sunday.

Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.

CANADIAN HITS SUPER HI-5 AT POMPANO FOR $107,247

Pompano Park's Super Hi-5 finale was hit on Tuesday night, February 14, when the only winning ticket with the 4-5-10-3-1 purchased in Canada worth $107,247.64 ($81,978 U.S. Funds).



College Major, an eight year-old gelded son of Art Major , came from dead last at the stretch call to post a one length win for Matt Romano at odds of 42-1--his first win of the season for owner-trainer Jason Mac Dougall.



Surge Seelster, the 2 to 1 second choice, finished second for Corey Braden, while River Valley and Kevin Wallis teamed up to be third at odds of 8 to 1. The 3 to 2 favorite, Thumpem, finished fourth while McGreat closed out the Super Hi-5 finale ticket with a fifth place finish at 61 to 1.



The unidentified bettor paid $64.80 for the ticket on the 20 cent based wager, which proved to be the highest payoff of the season at Pompano Park.

by John Berry for Pompano Park