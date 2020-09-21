Wild West Diamant wins Deutches Trotting Derby

Today’s Deutsches Traber Derby at Berlin Mariendorf in Germany (purse 200,050€, 1900 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 4.4/1 Wild West Diamant (3m Muscle Hill -Mustangs Sally) timed in 1.12.1kr and reined by Robin Bakker for trainer Paul Hagoort and Stabke Why Not.

This was his second 2020 victory in six starts and raised his lifetime earnings to 135,811€. 11/1 Straight Flush (3m Pastor Stephen -Pantsnsox Diamant) took second for Michael Nimczyk and owner Ulrich Mommert. 6.5/1 Toto Borosso (3m Ready Cash -Bibi Borosso) was third for trainer/driver Peter Untersteiner.

Gold Cap BR (3m Prodigious -Baccara BR) was fourth for Cees F. Kamminga. The 5/10 favorite Keytothehill was a miscue dq along with Cunningham and Venture Capital.

On the undercard was the Traber-Derby B Finale (purse 20,000€, 1900 meters autostart, 10 starters) and Body N Soul (3m Maharajah -Reve d’Amour) scored in 1.13.6kr for trainer/driver Mike Lenders for Stall Soulmate. Winnetou Diamant (3m Conway Hall ) was next for the Bakker/Hagoort team and Knock On Wood (3g Expo Bi ) was third for Jaap van Rijn.

Yesterday was the annual Derby Auktion Berlin. The catalog, videos and results follow. There were 84 lots sold.

http://ebooks.reckionline.de/DerbyKatalog_2020_eBook_V1/

https://vimeo.com/derbyauktionberlin

https://auction.equine-marketing.de/auctions/8e60fa0c-b2fe-4e10-c2ab-08d833979072

The sale topper was hip 9, Lauria Inferior S (f, Muscle Hill-Linda di Casei-Uronometro), that brought 100,000€. Her first dam was a great racemare that won 841,937€ in her exceptional career and now the dam of Axl Rose, a winner of 576,935€.

Other sale leaders included hip 10, Hurricane (m, Father Patrick-Scully’s Girl-Muscle Hill-Scully FBI), for a 90,000€ winning bid. Hip 54, Matt A Fortuna (m, Southwind Franck-Freeway Fortuna-Conway Hall) was next at 65,000€.

Trotto.de, Berlin Marienndorf files/photos