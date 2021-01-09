Wild Wild Western just holds on in Open Pace

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 8, 2021 -- Wild Wild Western made the top with an uncovered move and found the wire just in time in Friday's $16,200 harness racing Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Wild Wild Western was third when Tony Hall sent him after the leader, Macadoodledoo.

The 5-year-old son of Western Ideal -Caila Fra cleared handily but was pressured late by Carolina Beach in the Lightning Lane.

Wild Wild Western downed that rival by a neck in 1:51.3 while long shot The Wall rallied for show.

Norm Parker trains the winner, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $269,229, for Jacobs Creek Racing, Andrew Altobelli and John Deters.

It was one of four wins for Hall on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the program features a trio of rich carryovers: $4,254.49 in the Pick 5 (race 8); $3,068.87 in the final-race Super Hi-5; $2,792.64 in the Early Pick 4 (race 4). First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association