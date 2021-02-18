Wildwest looks best in Cup

Enigmatic five-year-old Wildwest, by far the least experienced runner in the $50,000 Governor’s Cup at Gloucester Park on Friday night, should make the most of the coveted No. 1 barrier and win the Group 2 feature event at his second outing after a five-month absence.

“The way he is working and the motor he’s got, he should just lead and win,” said champion reinsman Gary Hall Jnr.

Wildwest reappeared after a spell last Friday night when he finished an eye-catching fourth behind The Bird Dance in a 2536m Free-For-All. With Talktomeurmattjesty setting a brisk pace, Wildwest, from the No. 6 barrier, raced in sixth position in the Indian file affair and was blocked for a clear run in the home straight.

Hall had the opportunity to ease Wildwest off the pegs in the back straight after Our Jimmy Johnstone moved into the one-wide line 600m from home. He defended his decision by saying that he felt Wildwest would have finished in the same position had he opted to travel wide over the final 500m.

“To my way of thinking Wildwest looked like he was running out of room only late,” Hall explained. “If you transfer a pegs run to going four wide, I reckon he would have still finished in the same spot, considering the extra amount of ground he would have had to make up.

“This week he has got the draw and will be hard to beat. He is still not quite tractable but is getting better. He got around good enough at his latest start.”

Wildwest is prepared by champion trainer Gary Hall Snr, who won the Governor’s Cup with Chicago Bull in 2018. Hall Jnr has won the event twice, scoring with Chicago Bull and the Justin Prentice-trained Rocknroll Lincoln in 2019.

In what looks an even field, Wildwest, the winner at nine of his 14 starts, is expected to receive the stiffest opposition from Mirragon, Vultan Tin, Major Times and Cyclone Banner.

Four-year-old Mirragon, the youngest runner in the field of 12, produced an excellent run when fourth behind Minstrel and Magnificent Storm in the Golden Nugget last Friday night. He was shuffled back to tenth at the bell before finishing strongly, covering the final 800m in 55.5sec.

“Mirragon is a nice horse and I think he can figure in the finish in this week’s race,” said Lewis who won the 2010 Governor’s Cup with the Tony Svilicich-trained Has The Answers.

Vultan Tin, lining up for his 173rd start, cannot be underestimated. Since finishing powerfully to win the 2936m WA Pacing Cup from Chicago Bull early in December, he has competed in fine style, with his past two runs resulting in seconds to Galactic Star over 2636m and Bletchley Park over 1730m.

The hardy nine-year-old to be driven by Emily Suvaljko, will start from the outside of the back line in this week’s 2130m event and should be storming home.

Major Times, a six-year-old former Victorian performer, will be making his West Australian debut for trainer Ross Olivieri. The stallion, who boasts an excellent record of 48 starts for 18 wins and 20 placings, will start from barrier No. 2 on the back line.

Major Times, to be driven by last season’s leading reinsman Chris Voak, warmed up for this week’s assignment in fine style by setting the pace and winning a 2150m Byford trial on Sunday morning from Bettor Party at a 1.58 rate. The final quarters were run in 29sec. and 27.2sec.

Olivieri will be looking for his second success in the Governor’s Cup after winning with Chief Thundercloud in 2016.

Leading trainers Greg and Skye Bond, who won the 2017 Governor’s Cup with Our Jimmy Johnstone, will be pinning their faith on that evergreen 12-year-old and Wainui Creek, the only mare in the event. Our Jimmy Johnstone (Deni Roberts) will start from the No. 4 barrier, while Wainui Creek (Ryan Warwick) will start from the inside of the back line.

Aiden de Campo, who won last year’s Governor’s Cup with the fast-finishing $9 chance Handsandwheels, has been engaged by trainer Nathan Turvey to handle the up-and-coming five-year-old Miracle Moose, who has been exciting the fans with his powerful finishing bursts in recent weeks. Miracle Moose, who faces a steep rise in class, is favourably drawn at barrier No. 2.