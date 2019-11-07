Wildwest secures 4YO Classic

Wildwest has taken out a thrilling Pinjarra 4YO Classic (2185m) to stamp himself as the one to beat in next month’s Golden Nugget.

The Gary Hall Snr-trained pacer maintained his unbeaten record with a career-best performance in the $25,000 feature.

The Raging Bull gelding initially went back from barrier 12, before reinsman Gary Hall Jnr made the move to sit outside race leader Patrickthepiranha on the opening lap.

The pair then had a stirring battle in the home straight and Hall Jnr was able to lift Wildwest to victory by a half-head.

Ana Afreet continued his good form to run into third, while Eloquent Mach could only manage a fourth placing after he failed to hold the lead.

The well fancied Its Rock And Roll finished towards the rear of the field, after he galloped on the home turn.

Gee Jay Kay was another four-year-old to enhance his Golden Nugget claims with an outstanding win in the Don Randall Memorial (2631m).

The gelding was having just his second start for new trainer Ross Olivieri and his first start in a standing star event.

It didn’t matter though as the son of Western Terror justified Olivieri’s decision to go to the $30,000 event instead of the 4YO Classic.

Gee Jay Kay galloped out from the 20m line, as did short-price favourite Ocean Ridge from the 10m line, which saw the pair relegated to the rear of the field in the early stages.

Reinsman Chris Lewis allowed Gee Jay Kay to stride up powerfully to race leader Forgotten Highway on the bell lap and then got the better of him on the home turn.

Gee Jay Kay went on to score by 5.9m to a gallant Ocean Ridge, while Forgotten Highway was third.

Olivieri said he would start Gee Jay Kay in the 4YO Championship on November 15.