William Adamczyk trainee takes $40,000 Open

02:05 PM 03 Dec 2017 NZDT
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, December 2, 2017—Pole-assigned Thisjetsabookin’ (Jordan Stratton, $11.60) needed every bit of a perfect pocket trip Saturday night (Dec. 2nd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s harness racing $40,000 Open Handicap Pace.

It was 11-10 favorite Caviart Luca (George Brennan) as the only leaver, working around Thisjetsabookin’ before a :27.2 opening quarter-mile. After a :56.1 intermission, The Real One (Pat Lachance) took out of fourth. He engaged the leader in and or of a 1:24.2 three-quarters, actually poking his noggin in front.

While Caviart Luca and The Real One were just about in synchronized step entering the lane, Thisjetsabookin’ was patiently awaiting his turn. He ducked inside, making it a three-way scrum. The short route was the best route, as Thisjetsabookin’ won by a neck in 1:52.4…matching his season’s-best effort.

The Real One won the battle, but lost the war, with Caviart Luca, Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) and Bakersfield (Greg Merton) rounding out the payees.      

For third choice Thisjetsabookin’, 5-year-old Jereme’s Jet gelding owned by William Emmon and trained by William Adamczyk, it was his fifth win in 19 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $61, with the triple returning $177.

Sunday matinees continue tomorrow (Dec. 3rd), with first post of 11:45 AM.

Frank Drucker

