Williamson is honoured to represent New Zealand

Matty Williamson has a special personal reason to be thrilled about winning the right to represent New Zealand at the World Drivers Championships in Sweden in May.

Because while Williamson can’t wait to put on the silver fern, he also sees the trip as a chance to learn lessons for his future training career.

Williamson has been confirmed as the New Zealand rep for the series after last season’s premiership winner Blair Orange decided to stay in New Zealand to concentrate on local business.

With Dexter Dunn driving in North America, Williamson was HRNZ’s next choice and he was elated to get the call.

“Obviously representing your country is a big deal for anybody so that part I’m really proud of,” said Williamson.

“And I am looking forward to the challenge of driving against all those top drivers and meeting them and other people.

“But I am also hoping we can get to some of the big training establishments over there too.

“Obviously we will meet some of the trainers at the races but to see how they train their horses and learn some things would be great.

“It is all trotting horses and we have a lot of those at home obviously and I have been lucky enough to drive some very good ones which I hope that helps me in the series.

“But also means I can learn while I am there.

“I am very excited about the whole trip and the only downside of the timing is Charlotte (Purvis, Williamson’s partner) won’t be able to come because she is pregnant and the trip comes too late for her.

“So with that happening in our lives and now the World Champs it is a pretty exciting time.”

As if Williamson didn’t have enough reason to be excited the WDC will coincide with the running of Sweden’s legendary trotting race the Elitlopp at Solvalla on the last weekend in May.

“I hear that is pretty amazing so that is another real bonus.

“I am just thrilled to get the opportunity.”