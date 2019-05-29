Williamson near top of World Champs board

Kiwi reinsman Matthew Williamson is within striking distance of the lead in the World Driver's Championship in Sweden after driving a dead heat winner yesterday.

Williamson is just four points behind series leader Ulf Ohlsson after the third day of the championships was held at Fornaboda, a day which included a race for cold bloods.

Williamson had a second early before he deadheated in the next race with US rep Yannick Gingras, the man who became so well known to Kiwi harness racing fans as the regular pilot of Lazarus last year.

"It was a good day and I think I drove pretty well," said Williamson.

"We are getting up the leader board now and probably have a chance.

"But none of my horses for tomorrow seem to be near the top of the market so we will have to drive them well.

"It has been a wonderful experience, there are some great people here and I am loving getting to know everybody. And we will keep doing our best for the silver fern."

Nine out of the competition's 24 races have now been decided, and the next five races will take place at Sundbyholm racetrack in Eskilstuna.

by Michael Guerin

Leaderboard

1.Ulf Ohlsson (Sweden) – 76.5

2. Eirik Hoitomt (Norway) – 74

3. Matthew Williamson (New Zealand) – 72.5

4. Rick Ebbinge (The Netherlands) – 72

5. Mika Forss (Finland) – 67

6. Doug McNair (Canada) – 64.5

T7. Michael Nimczyk (Germany) – 64

T7. Franck Nivard (France) – 64

9. James MacDonald (Canada/ITA) – 62

10. Yannick Gingras (USA) – 61.5

11. Rodney Gatt (Malta) – 58

12. Todd McCarthy (Australia) – 49