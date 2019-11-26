Win boosts Red Terror’s appeal ahead of sale

A win last week for Red Terror, who is currently for sale on gavelhouse.com, further boosted his appeal and took his harness racing earning’s past the $55,000 mark.

A tough performance over 2500m at Thursday’s Manawatu meeting saw Red Terror celebrating his seventh career victory to go with seven runner-up finishes.

The decision to sell is a matter of room for owners Scott Dickson and Lydia Pickford who commented “He is now rated at 59 and we have a number of other horses in this grade,”

“The reality is we don’t really want four or five horses all in the one race going forward so he’s on the market unreserved.”

With the grass circuit set to ramp up, Red Terror looks capable of hitting the ground running for his new connections and Pickford is thrilled with how he’s pulled up “Terror has pulled up in great order after his win last week, he looks absolutely fantastic and still has more wins in store.”

Red Terror seen here winning last week (Royden Williams Photo)

“A change of scenery will likely help him, as it does a lot of these horses who have been around a few times, and he is great to handle and have around the stable.”

Red Terror is a son of MACH THREE is from the very good American mare ANN OTHER PORSCHE (1.51.6) who won on 35 occasions.

Red Terror replay 21 November 2019.

gavelhouse.com currently has six Standardbreds for sale with bidding set to close from 7pm on Wednesday 27 November.