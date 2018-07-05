Win number 2500 for Gary Hall Snr

Hall-Of-Fame trainer Gary Hall Snr is never one to get carried away with milestone winners, but the one he bought up last night places him in rare air.

Robbie Easton’s win in the first event at Gloucester Park last night was career win number 2500 for Hall Snr, a win which resonated with him significantly.

“There’s nobody else in WA to have that number,” Hall Snr told RWWA.

“I was working in Government, and I was only a hobby trainer, so I didn’t envisage I would have that sort of success.”

On a night where there were a number of key milestones at Gloucester Park, the plight of Hall Snr makes his story to tell most compelling.

“It’s a bit unbelievable,” Hall Snr said.

“I was a punter when I was young, and then I bought a horse for $400 when I was 16.

“I was never bought up in the industry, and I basically taught myself.”

Hall Snr, together with his son Gary Hall Jnr, regularly leave Gloucester Park on a Friday night with multiple winners, and even at last night’s mid-week meeting they walked away with a double.

The veteran trainer said his success now can be credited to how hard he had to work establishing himself as a prominent trainer in his early days in the industry.

“I looked up to guys like Phil Coulson, Fred Kersley and the Warwicks,” he said.

“I tried to be competitive with them, but I didn’t think I’d go past them.”

Another milestone could be around the corner for Hall Snr, who is sitting on 90 metropolitan winners for the season.

He has three runners engaged on Friday night; Tuas Delight (Race 1), Lets Chase The Dream (Race 3) and Whozideawasthis (Race 4).

Multiple Group 1 winner Chicago Bull is also close to a return for Hall Snr, as he gears up for an Inter Dominion campaign in Melbourne later this year.

“He’s ready to go…he’s still a little bit big, so he will need a few races to get to full fitness,” he said.

“We will space out his runs between now and the Inters.”