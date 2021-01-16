Winbak welcomes first foal of 2021!

Winbak Farm is proud to announce the arrival of its first 2021 harness racing foal. The colt is sired by The Bank and out of the mare, Clover Market. This is the first known foal of The Bank born in North America.

He arrived at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15th. He was born at Winbak Farm of Maryland in Chesapeake City, Maryland.

"The colt is doing great and is very handsome," said Garrett Bell, General Manager. "We have been highly anticipating the arrival of foals from The Bank."

This is the second foal from Clover Market. She is a daughter Victors Vicky, 1:55f ($712,342).

The Bank , 2, 1:53.4; 3, 1:50.4 ($1,214,895), stood in Sweden before moving to Ontario in 2020. He was ranked 6th in 2020 for 3-year-old trotters in Sweden against tough trotting competition like Bold Eagle and Muscle Hill.

"We look forward to seeing the rest of The Bank's first North American crop," said Bell. "With his pedigree of international champions, we have high expectations for the racing careers of his offspring."

The Bank stands at Winbak Farm of Ontario for $5,000 CAD.

For more information on The Bank, please visit www.winbakfarm.com or email Pat Woods at pat.woods@winbakfarm.com. Breeding questions can also be answered by calling 905.838.2145.

Most of the foals born will be posted on the Winbak Farm Facebook Page and fans will be able to submit name ideas. Winbak Farm has previously used many names submitted by Facebook followers with the belief that it encourages interest in the sport when people can follow horses that they named.

