Windsun Ricky upsets in closing day feature

CHESTER, Pa. -- Windsun Ricky ($16.20) circled four-wide off the home turn and vaulted to a 1:50.4 victory in the $14,400 top-level featured pacing event on Sunday's (Dec. 27) closing day harness racing program at Harrah's Philadelphia .



The 4-year-old American Ideal gelding waited well behind a contested pace before Dexter Dunn angled him third-over into a :54.1 first half. As Peace Out Posse advanced to engage pacesetter Joesstar Of Mia A through three-quarters in 1:22.1, Dunn fanned Windsun Ricky four-wide -- and he cascaded down the grandstand side to win by a widening 1-1/4 lengths. I'm Some Graduate (Yannick Gingras) was out-kicked off cover yet held second over Major Pocket (David Miller), who rallied widest of all for third.



Windsun Ricky's victory was his third in eight starts for owner Thomas Ceraso Jr. and trainer Paul Stafford, and the 10th of his career.



Tim Tetrick led all drivers with four wins on the 14-race program.

Windsun Ricky



In the fifth race, Pyro ($2.40) led a 3-5-4-8-1 Jackpot Hi-5 combination that returned $238.30 to multiple backers on a 20-cent base wager. The closing day Hi-5 featured a $17,401.98 carryover and a mandatory payout.



Racing is slated to return to Harrah's Philadelphia in April 2021.

Full details regarding the 2021 season will be published on the Harrah's Philadelphia website (https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-philly/racing) as they are made available.

by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia