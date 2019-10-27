Day At The Track

Winndevie much the best in Breeders Crown

10:23 AM 27 Oct 2019 NZDT
Winndevie, harness racing
Winndevie with driver Brian Sears
New Image Media photo

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 26 - Brian Sears guided race-favorite Winndevie to a late-charging harness racing win in the $655,000 (CAD) Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Trot Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Saturday. The winning mile went in 1:53.

Bet down early, Sears was in no hurry to leave quickly with Winndevie as Only Take Cash and When Dovescry sped to line up first and second with The Ice Dutchess following. Only Take Cash cut the first quarter in :26.2 as Asiago broke and galloped on the outside.

Only Take Cash was overtaken by When Dovescry, who herself was passed in the shuffle by The Ice Dutchess as the half went in :56.3.

Taking to the outside, the Joie De Vie LLC-bred Winndevie began to make up serious ground, going strongly after The Ice Dutchess to three-quarters in 1:25.3. From there, Winndevie was urged on by Sears and got to the wire first in full command of the field.

Trained by Trond Smedshammer, Winndevie won in 1:53.

When Dovescry took second and The Ice Dutchess held on for third.

Winndevie is owned by Purple Haze Stables. The Credit Winner--Vida De Vie was a top performer in the New York Sires Stakes season. With this win, Winndevie has earned a little more than $865,000.

To watch the race replay, click here.

From Woodbine Communications/Hambletonian Society

 

